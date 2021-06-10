Stacey Solomon announces pregnancy with Joe Swash after multiple miscarriages

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is pregnant with her fourth child after suffering multiple miscarriages.

The TV presenter and mother of three boys said in a series of Instagram stories that she and her fiancé Joe Swash had been trying to grow their family for a while but they have suffered numerous setbacks.

Solomon wrote in the post: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times” with an accompanying image of a medical document reading “complete miscarriage”.

She continued: “We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…”

Solomon then explained that she had been feeling unwell and had thought she might be pregnant but was wary because of her previous experiences.

She wrote: “But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy…”

In an Instagram post on her feed, Solomon shared a picture of the family standing outside a Wendy house and with a picture of the ultrasound lined up next to handprints of its future older brothers.

Captioning the image, she wrote: “We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

Stacey already has one son from her first relationship with Dean Cox, and a second son with ex-partner Aaron Barnham. As well as a son with Joe Swash, who was born in 2019.

Many people wished the family well and offered their congratulations after sharing the happy news.

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes said: “SO over the moon for you.”

Solomon’s Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha wrote: “Phew ! Have been praying it would stay a secret for as long as you wanted !!!! Love you all.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk.

To contact Petals to enquire about the charity’s counselling services, you can call 0300 688 0068 or email counselling@petalscharity.org.