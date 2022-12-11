Stephen Fry says not having children has left a ‘big hole’ in his life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Fry says that he thinks not having children has left a “big hole” in his life.

The former QI host, 65, said he would like to have children with his husband Elliot Spencer, 35, but has accepted he won’t.

“There is a part of me that obviously feels in another world, if I’d timed things right, I might have had children,” he told The Mirror.

“I have many godchildren now, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, but I’ll never experience a child growing up. It’s a slight sadness,” he continued.

The comedian is godfather to three of actor Hugh Laurie’s children, who he was friends with while studying at Cambridge University.

“That’s probably the biggest hole in my life experience,” Fry said of not having kids.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have done so many things, and experienced so much, and met so many people I’ve been thrilled to meet and had opportunities that are just unbelievable.

“I’ve had opportunities, I suppose, to have had children. I could of sorted something out.”

Fry shared that he and his husband Spencer, who he married in 2015, have discussed the possibility of becoming parents.

“Elliot and I, we talked about it a bit,” he said, “but we never talked about it to the extent of, ‘Right, so, we’re going to a clinic tomorrow to talk this through to some expert.’

“We never quite got that far. It was always, ‘Yeah, it would be nice, wouldn’t it?’ So that’s probably that.”

