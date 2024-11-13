How to tackle sugar cravings this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As Christmas draws closer and temperatures begin to plummet, the temptation to wrap up warm and eat sugary food becomes increasingly appealing.

But why does our sugar intake tend to skyrocket this time of year? And is there anything we can do to manage these cravings?

Why do we get sugar cravings during the winter?

Behaviour conditioning

“One of the main reasons is the environmental triggers we’re exposed to during winter,” explains Rosie Carr, dietitian at healthy eating plan Second Nature. “Over many years, we may have built associations in our brains between certain situations and food or drink, like coming home from a cold walk and having a hot chocolate with marshmallows.

“Repeating this behaviour will mean our brains crave sugar after walking in cold weather – and this is known as ‘Pavlovian conditioning’ and can be applied to many other environmental, social, and behavioural cues that lead to cravings.”

Biological influence

Dopamine, also known as the feel-good hormone, plays a central role in maintaining this craving cycle and reinforcing these behaviours.

“The process is regulated by the neurotransmitter dopamine, which is involved in motivation and reward,” explains Carr. “When dopamine is triggered (like when we have a hot chocolate, for example), dopamine is released to instruct the brain to repeat this behaviour.”

Some researchers have also suggested a possible link between cold exposure and the hunger hormone ghrelin.

“A study conducted on healthy men showed that our ghrelin levels rise when we’re exposed to colder temperatures,” notes Carr.

Evolutionary influence

“For our ancestors, winter meant many months of harsh conditions that made survival more challenging,” explains Carr. “There may have also been less food to hunt and gather.

“So, the colder temperatures may signal to our hunter-gatherer brains to consume more energy-dense foods, lay down fat, and increase our survival chances.”

Seasonal Affective Disorder

“It’s estimated that between 2-10% of people in the UK experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that’s characterised by persistent low mood during the winter months,” says Carr. “People living with SAD may experience increased cravings for energy-dense foods as a way to soothe their unpleasant feelings.”

What impact does sugary foods have on our body?

“Foods that contain added sugar typically fall under the category of ultra-processed foods, such as cereals, pastries, biscuits, crisps, and other convenience foods like microwave meals,” highlights Carr. “These foods bypass our hunger-regulation network, and research has shown they lead to weight gain.”

They’re also more likely to increase our blood sugar levels sharply.

“When our blood sugar levels rise above our body’s ideal range, it triggers the release of large insulin levels to bring these levels back to normal,” explains the dietitian. “Unfortunately, this excess release of insulin can then lead to blood sugar crashes, which triggers the release of the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline to try and avoid hypoglycemia.

“This blood sugar rollercoaster can significantly impact our energy levels, brain function, and ability to perform professionally and socially.”

What can we do to manage these cravings?

Drink plenty of water

“If you’re experiencing intense cravings, it’s extremely important that you try to drink plenty of fluids,” says Emma Thornton, nutritionist at A.Vogel. “Not only does this ensure that you can metabolise glycogen, increasing your energy levels, it also means that you can maintain a good balance of electrolytes.

“You should be aiming to drink 8-10 glasses of water a day – and this means plain water, not carbonated water or caffeinated drinks.”

Limit consumption of sugary foods

“I recommend planning your meals ahead of time and sticking to your shopping list,” advises Carr. “This will ensure you’re limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods and cooking your meals from fresh ingredients.

“If we eat whole foods most of the time, we can enjoy the odd dessert mindfully and without guilt.”

Reduce your stress levels

“Stress can be disastrous when it comes to encouraging sugar cravings so this is naturally an issue you will want to address,” highlights Thornton. “When it comes to difficult emotions like stress and anxiety, we usually recommend tackling them at the root cause – but this might not always be possible, in which case you may need to think about how to manage your symptoms.

“Keeping active, eating the right foods and practicing mindful exercises such as meditation can be great tools to help you here.”

Try the urge surfing technique

“Ride the wave of the craving for 15 minutes and do something else during this time, like going for a walk or making herbal tea,” recommends Carr. “If you’re still craving something sweet, try swapping in a healthier option like apple and peanut butter, or Greek yoghurt with berries.”