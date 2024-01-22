Key signs of heart disease as experts say UK is in ‘worst crisis in living memory’

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The ‘worst heart care crisis in living memory’ is hitting the UK with the number of people dying early from heart disease reaching the highest level in more than a decade.

New data released by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shows a reverse of previous falling trends for people dying from heart problems before the age of 75.

More than 39,000 people died prematurely in 2022 of cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, coronary heart disease and stroke – the highest annual total since 2008.

In 2022 the premature death rate for cardiovascular disease reached 80 per 100,000 people in England – the highest rate since 2011 when it was 83.

This is the first time there’s been a clear reversal in the trend for almost 60 years, and the BHF says it may be connected to an increasingly unhealthy population, widening health inequalities, pressure on the NHS and the pandemic.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, Associate Medical Director and Consultant Cardiologist for The British Heart Foundation, said: “We’re in the grip of the worst heart care crisis in living memory.

“Every part of the system providing heart care is damaged, from prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, to crucial research that could give us faster and better treatments. This is happening at a time when more people are getting sicker and need the NHS more than ever.

“I find it tragic that we’ve lost hard-won progress to reduce early death from cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, we are still seeing more people than expected die from cardiovascular conditions overall – more than any other disease group. It’s clear to me that urgent intervention is long overdue.”

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, Associate Medical Director and Consultant Cardiologist for The British Heart Foundation (BHF/PA)

What exactly is heart disease?

The BHF explains that heart disease, also known as cardiovascular disease (CVD), includes conditions that narrow or block blood vessels. A fatty material called atheroma gradually builds up inside the coronary arteries and eventually narrows them so much that they can’t get enough blood to the heart.

If a piece of the fatty material breaks off, a blood clot can form and block the coronary artery, cutting off the supply of blood and oxygen to the heart muscle. This is a heart attack.

CVD also includes problems with the heart muscle and valves, or conditions causing abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias).

Symptoms of heart disease

Symptoms of heart disease vary depending on the specific condition, but they can include chest pains, weakness, pain or numbness in the legs and/or arms, breathlessness, a very fast or slow heartbeat or palpitations, dizziness, lightheadedness or feeling faint, fatigue, and swollen limbs.

The 11 signs you might have heart disease According to The British Heart Foundation 1. Chest pain 2. Feeling sick 3. Stomach pain or indigestion 4. Feeling sweaty 5. Leg pain 6. Arm pain 7. Jaw or back pain 8. Choking sensation 9. Swollen ankles 10. Extreme fatigue 11. Irregular heartbeat

Can heart disease be prevented?

Changing your lifestyle by stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake, eating a healthy diet, losing weight if necessary, and exercising can help reduce high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and reduce your risk of having heart and circulatory problems. Babu-Narayan explains that further treatments include medication, having devices fitted such as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) or a pacemaker, which help treat abnormal heart rhythms, having stents fitted, which help improve blood supply to the heart, or having surgery to replace or repair damaged heart valves.

But CVD still causes around a quarter of all UK deaths, and Babu-Narayan warns: “We are still seeing more people than expected die from cardiovascular conditions overall – more than any other disease group.”

Exercising can help reduce high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and reduce your risk of having heart and circulatory problems (Alamy/PA)

What increases the risk of heart disease?

There are many CVD risk factors, some of which you can’t do anything about, including gender (men are more likely to get heart disease earlier than women), age (risk increases the older you get), ethnicity (black Africans, African Caribbeans and South Asians are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes, which are heart disease risk factors), and family history (a combination of your genes and habits you share with your family).

But there are also many risk factors you can tackle. The BHF says lifestyle risk factors include smoking, stress, alcohol, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, physical inactivity, being overweight or obese, and having diabetes.

“Cardiovascular disease is preventable in many cases, and for those who do develop it research has given us effective treatments, explains Babu-Narayan. “There are things we can all do to reduce our risk, including managing our weight, improving our diets and keeping physically active.

“Attending your routine health check when invited is crucial to enable early detection and treatment of risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which could help prevent heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia.”