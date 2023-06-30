Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A popular fitness influencer has angered fans after posting photos of herself tanning in the sun just weeks after revealing she’d had a skin cancer lesion removed from her leg.

Earlier this month, Tammy Hembrow, an Australian-based YouTuber, issued a reminder to her followers about the importance of annual skin cancer screenings in a video posted to TikTok. In the video, the 29-year-old revealed that she’d recently had a “chunk” of her leg removed after doctors identified melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“Okay so I want to show you guys the chunk they had to take out of my leg because of the melanoma that I have,” Hembrow began the video, before explaining that the week earlier she’d had to get a “skin cancer cut out of my leg”.

“It was melanoma, which spreads very quickly and is very dangerous [and] can be very deadly if it spreads,” Hembrow continued, while noting that the mole in question had been “tiny” and “did not look suspicious to [her] at ALL”.

In the video, Hembrow informed her followers that she was waiting for confirmation from her doctor that they’d “got it all,” with the influencer noting that she was “very hopeful that they did”.

Hembrow then expressed her relief that she’d gotten a skin cancer screening, before urging her fans to “get regular skin checks”.“I am so so so lucky that I went and got my skin checked. Please get regular skin checks, it can honestly be life-saving,” she continued.

In the TikTok, the influencer then admitted that, despite spending a lot of time in the sun, she rarely wears sunscreen. However, she said she is “absolutely regretting that now,” as she revealed that the skin cancer scare has “changed [her] outlook on everything”.

According to the Mayo Clinic, melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, “develops in the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives your skin its colour”.

“Exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV) radiation from sunlight or tanning lamps and beds increases your risk of developing melanoma,” the health organisation states, while noting that melanomas “most often develop in areas that have had exposure to the sun, such as your back, legs, arms and face”.

After revealing that she never thought she’d develop melanoma, and admitting that she felt “very silly for that now,” Hembrow showed her followers the two-inch stitched incision behind her knee where the melanoma had been removed.

Hembrow is now facing anger and concern from her fans, just weeks after sharing the skin cancer warning, after posting photos of herself tanning in the sun.

In the pictures, which the influencer posted to Instagram on Tuesday, she could be seen wearing a patterned yellow bikini as she posed on a sun lounger while sitting outside in the sun. In the photos, Hembrow could also be seen wearing the bandage on her leg where the melanoma lesion had been removed.

“OMG, you just had a melanoma removed and are sunbathing,” one person commented under the photos, while another said: “You’re another type of thick if you’re sunbathing after just having a melanoma removed.”

“Literally still has the bandage on from having a melanoma removed and now posting photos of herself suntanning. It’s like she wants to get skin cancer?” someone else wrote.

However, Hembrow has since defended herself from the backlash in the comments, where she claimed that she was “in the sun for 15 minutes” and that it’s “silly” to think she can “never go in the sun in a bikini again”.

“Was in the sun for 15 minutes. It’s also winter here and I don’t go in the sun without sunscreen anymore,” Hembrow wrote in response to one critic. “Alsooo, I am still very much going to go in the sun, to the beach, to the pool, or even if I just want to read a book for 15 minutes in the sun etc.

“Just always going to wear SPF and not be out in the hottest hours with no protection like I used to. People are silly if they think I can never go in the sun in a bikini again…”

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, regular daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen can “reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) by about 40 per cent, and lower your melanoma risk by 50 per cent”.

However, skin cancer charity Cancer Research UK notes that individuals who have been diagnosed with melanoma are at a higher than average risk of developing the skin cancer again in the future.

The Independent has contacted Hembrow for comment.