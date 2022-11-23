Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Home Edit co-founder Clea Shearer has announced that she has been given the all-clear nine months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Shearer, who also stars in Netflix series The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, revealed that she was cancer free in an emotional post shared to Instagram on Tuesday (22 November).

The entrepreneur and author said in April that she had been diagnosed with the disease. She underwent a double mastectomy but after the nine-hour operation discovered that the cancer had also spread to her lymph nodes.

Shearer shared several photographs with her family and a video of herself ringing the bell in celebration of the milestone.

“I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell,” Shearer captioned the post.

As a result of the cancer spreading, Shearer had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on 8 September, which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long-term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments,” Shearer explained.

Shearer started radiation in October, which she described as a time of “starts and stops”.

“I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had Covid-19 (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room.

“But here I sit on 22 November, nine months after my diagnosis – and I’m cancer free.”

Shearer also highlighted some of the “silver linings” to her illness, such as her mother moving in with her family during her treatment and being able to spend more time with her husband, John, and their two children.

“I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us,” Shearer said.

“As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always.”

Clea Shearer, left, and Joanna Teplin pose for a portrait to promote their podcast ‘Best Friend Energy’ (Invision)

Shearer also dedicated a separate post to her son Sutton and daughter Stella. Writing in the caption of a photograph of herself hugging them both, Shearer said her cancer journey had been a “family wide experience”.

“My kids have endured so much. John has endured so much. Someday I’ll believe this is over, but for now, I’ll take the wins where I can get them,” Shearer said.