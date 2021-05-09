As the UK emerges from lockdown, the effects of the pandemic have continued to have a negative impact on many people’s mental health.

From health anxiety and social isolation to financial concerns and disruption to daily routines, almost every aspect of life was impacted by the coronavirus crisis and left many fighting feelings of stress, depression and loneliness; figures from the Office of National Statistics show nearly half of Brits are suffering with anxiety.

For those who need urgent psychiatric care, or are experiencing a mental health crisis, there are options to see NHS staff face-to-face (albeit with extra measures in place). You can find your local NHS urgent mental health 24-hour helpline here. But what about for others looking for support?

“While many people will recover naturally from the experience of Covid-19 with support from friends and family, a significant proportion of people will need help with unresolved loss, bereavement and the effects of social isolation, loneliness, relationship breakdown as a result of the pandemic,” Hadyn Williams, chief executive of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) tells The Independent.

“We would expect to see the numbers of people seeking therapy increase in time, as the situation progresses and moves on from the initial phase of shock and denial. The mental health consequences of this pandemic will affect many people for a long time, and it’s vital that they can access therapy when they need it.”

Getting mental health care is especially important right now but with clinics forced to close their doors in line with government guidelines, is it still possible to access support? And if so, what is the best route to take?

Whether you are already in therapy and concerned about moving forward, or you are considering seeking help for the very first time, here is everything you need to know.

Is coronavirus causing more people to access therapy?

According to a recent study of almost 2,000 people, conducted by the BACP, counsellors are seeing an increase in people seeking therapy due to the pandemic, as they struggle to cope with its effects in addition to the variety of other reasons for which people normally seek help.

The research showed that 98.6 per cent of counsellors say coronavirus has come up in therapy with both new and regular clients, and that the most common effects of coronavirus on their clients’ mental health have been social isolation (77.6 per cent), concerns about important people in their lives becoming ill (74 pre cent), distress over watching the news (64.2 pre cent) and financial problems surrounding income in their household (62.8 per cent).

16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Show all 16 1 /16 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Stormzy Stormzy told Channel 4 in 2017 that by opening up about his depression he hoped to help others. "I think for them to see I went through it would help," the BRIT-award-winning musician said. "For a long time I used to think that soldiers don’t go through that. You know? Like, strong people in life, the bravest, the most courageous people, they don’t go through that, they just get on with it...and that’s not the case." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Robert Pattinson Twilight star Robert Pattinson told The Telegraph he struggled with depression for a period of time. “'I had a bit of a struggle at first because my life really contracted and I couldn't do a lot of the stuff I used to be able to do." He advised aspiring Hollywood actors to "take care" of your mental health. "If you get as famous as quickly as I did, your personal growth stops suddenly.” Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Michael Phelps Former American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, experienced periods of depression and suicidal feelings. He told Today in 2018: "After years and years and years of just shoving every negative, bad feeling down to the point where I mean, I just didn't even feel it anymore...and for me, that sent me down a spiral staircase real quick and like I said, I found myself in a spot where I didn't want to be alive anymore." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Zayn Malik Zayn Malik told The Sunday Times Style magazine about suffering with an eating disorder and anxiety. "We’re all human. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t believe that there should be a struggle with anything that’s the truth," said the former One Direction singer. "If you were a guy, you used to have to be really masculine, but now expressing emotion is accepted and respected.’ Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Will Young Singer Will Young has spoken about his experience with suicidal thoughts. "There's a part of my brain that is telling me that you're about to die, [so] you either shut down, freeze or you run. The only thing I can do is go to bed." He said that without the help of his therapist he probably would have been successful in his suicide attempts. “I have so many mental thoughts in my head: ‘You’re never going to sing again’. ‘That was a s*** dance move.’ ‘They’re hating you.’” Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Professor Green After his father took his own life in 2008, rapper Professor Green started speaking openly about his mental health problems and the pressure on men to be strong. “We have to figure out a way that men can talk to one another and figure out how to make themselves feel better,” he told theiNews. Although he is pleased to "start conversations" Green warns how becoming a mental health spokesperson can be high pressure. “It’s difficult because sometimes you’re having a great day, then someone comes up and tells you something absolutely horrific; I’m not a psychologist and it’s really hard." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Donald Glover American actor, comedian, writer and musician Donald Glover, who performs under the name Childish Gambino told Vice in 2013 he'd been through periods of depression following the end of his tour. "I was just super depressed. I mean, I tried to kill myself. I was really fucked up after that [tour], because I had this girl that I thought I was going to marry and we broke up. I didn’t feel like I knew what I was doing. I wasn’t living up to my standard, I was living up to other people’s standards, and I just said ‘I don’t see the point'.” Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes told People magazine that talking about his mental health problems was the "scariest" thing he's ever done. "I still struggle with it but just remember every day that everyone deals with some level of anxiety or pressure; we're all in it together." He told The Sun in 2018: "All pain is temporary, and the thing is with anxiety, and why it's such a hard thing for people who don't have it to understand." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Jim Carrey Comedian and actor Jim Carrey told iNews that he had struggled with depression throughout his life. “At this point, I don’t have depression. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore.” Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Pete Wentz Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz has spoken openly about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and other mental health problems. He said that it took him to reach breaking point before asking for help. "My best piece of advice, more than anything, is that there's other people out there that feel [suicidal], or are feeling that right at that time," he said. "Maybe your favorite actor, or a guy in a band, or whoever, there are people who feel that exact same thing and have made it through that. I would say more than anything, you're not alone in it." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Jon Hamm "I struggled with chronic depression," Mad Men star Jon Hamm told The Guardian in 2010. "I did do therapy and antidepressants for a brief period, which helped me." Hamm said medication helped change his "brain chemistry" enough so he could get out of bed. "I don't want to sleep until four in the afternoon. I want to get up and go do my shit and go to work," he says. Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Rob Delaney Catastrophe actor and comedian Rob Delaney, who lost his son Henry to brain cancer in January 2018, said he has long struggled with depression and encouraged others in the same position to seek help. "Asking for help is strong because it leads directly to staying alive," he says. "Not asking for help is as fear-based a decision as a human being can make and can lead you swiftly in a bad direction. It's not exaggerating to say that path can end in death." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Dwayne Johnson has spoken on numerous occasions about mental health. On ITV's Lorraine Kelly he said: "Depression doesn't discriminate, and I thought that was an important part of the narrative if I was going to share a little bit of my story of the past. Regardless of who you are or what you do for a living or where you come from, it doesn't discriminate, we all kind of go through it. If I could share a little bit of it and if I could help somebody, I'm happy to do it." Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Ryan Reynolds "I have anxiety, I've always had anxiety," the Deadpool actor told the New York Times in 2018. "Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.” Reynolds said he went through a period of partying to try and make himself "vanish" in some way and would frequently suffer with anxiety-related insomnia. Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Bruce Springsteen Bruce 'The Boss' Springsteen told Esquire magazine in 2018 that although he wouldn't describe himself as being mentally unwell, he has "come close enough" and takes medication to cope. "I’m on a variety of medications that keep me on an even keel; otherwise I can swing rather dramatically and the wheels can come off a little bit.” Rex Features 16 male celebrities who have spoken about mental health Prince Harry Prince Harry has been a vocal supporter of mental health campaigns like 'Time To Talk'. He also has spoken openly about his own problems following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He told The Telegraph: “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle." Harry said there was "huge merit" in talking about your issues and keeping quiet only makes things worse. Rex Features

Despite a surge in the number of people reaching out for help, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned that mental health services could be overwhelmed by a "tsunami" of referrals when the lockdown measures end.

Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: “We are already seeing the devastating impact of Covid-19 on mental health with more people in crisis.

“But we are just as worried about the people who need help now but aren't getting it.”

Can you still access free therapy through the NHS during lockdown and how long is the waitlist?

The most effective way to access free therapy in the UK is through your GP, who can help you decide what type of therapy may be best for you and refer you to an appropriate local service, which is usually offered through the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) programme says Fiona Ballantine-Dykes, deputy chief executive of the BACP.

Most GP surgeries are offering telephone or video consultations due to the current pandemic and you should use your appointment to be honest and open, and explain how you have been feeling.

Waiting times for counselling across the NHS will vary, however Dr Michael Sinclair, consultant psychologist and clinical director of the City Psychology Group, says there is a concerted effort to keep waiting times low and support such (mental health) patients as soon as possible.

“For more serious cases (depending on presentation) which require secondary care intervention, then the GP referral to subsequent appointment taking place is typically between one to three weeks,” Sinclair explains.

If you were already receiving therapy before lockdown, the best thing to do is to speak to your counsellor about what happens now and how you continue with therapy given the current situation. “It’s a decision you need to make together,” says Ballantine-Dykes.

“There’s not one definitive answer that will be applicable for every client and counsellor, so discussing the situation with your therapist is vital.”

How are counselling sessions being conducted?

In line with government guidelines, clinics are closed at present, so you won’t be able to have an in-person session with a mental health professional.

However, Ballantine-Dykes states that many counsellors have adapted quickly to working online or by telephone, even if that is not a service they previously offered.

For the most part, video-conferencing applications, such as Zoom, VSee and Doxy.me are being widely used by online therapists but this can vary depending on the counsellors “style” of therapy.

Rosie Weatherley, information content manager at mental health charity Mind, says it is also important for the person seeking help to ensure they are comfortable receiving therapy in this way.

“Remote appointments can cause us extra anxiety, especially if we’re not used to talking to people via video or phone,” she explains. “If the technology is going to be problematic for you, or if you feel more comfortable using the phone rather than an online platform, ask your healthcare professional if your appointment can take place via the phone.”

Weatherley adds that people should make sure they are in a confidential space during a remote counselling session. If you live with others, go to a different room if possible so you won’t be overheard and if you have any concerns, talk this through with your healthcare professional.

What other free therapy options are available?

If you are faced with a long waiting time for therapy on the NHS, there are other routes you can try. The first is through work.

Many employers are recognising the importance of promoting staff wellbeing during lockdown and are implementing initiatives such as Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), which enable staff to access confidential 24-hour telephone support and therapy sessions.

“There are increasing numbers of workers experiencing stress, anxiety and depression as a direct consequence of their job,” says Kris Ambler, workforce lead at the BACP. “We believe employers have both a moral and legal duty of care to their employees. This extends to their physical and psychological wellbeing and should include the provision of support, including talking therapies.”

Similarly, if you are a student, many universities and colleges offer counselling and wellbeing care, and are adapting their services to best support students during the pandemic. As a first step, students should contact their universities' wellbeing and support teams to check what help is available.

“Across the UK universities and colleges are recognising the uncertainty that covid-19 has created for our students,” says Mark Fudge, a university counsellor and chair of the BACP’s University and Colleges Division. “As yet we're unsure of the emotional impact in the longer term, but at present services have responded to the significant changes and continue to support students digitally, or by telephone – whether they're still residing in halls of residence or have returned to their homes.”

We're unsure of the emotional impact in the longer term

There are also charities – including local Mind and Rethink Mental Illness branches – which offer free or low-cost therapy treatments, however the availability of these can vary significantly between locations.

Mental Health Matters (MHM) offers a telephone counselling service and talking therapies in some areas and you can also contact Mind’s InfoLine to see what services are available in your area.

Useful websites and helplines:

Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

Samaritans, listening service open 24 hours a day, on 116 123

The Mix, free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness, call 0300 5000 927 (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm)

YoungMinds, free support for children and young people. If you need urgent help you can text YM to 85258. It also offers a parents helpline on 0808 802 5544

Is private therapy an option and how much does it cost?

Just like NHS therapists, private counsellors are playing a crucial frontline role in supporting people whose mental health and wellbeing has been affected in different ways during the coronavirus crisis and have adapted quickly to offering therapy online during the lockdown.

Opting for private therapy does enable you to choose your own counsellor, which is limited on the NHS, however the obvious downside is that you have to pay for it, and for many people, that is not an option.

✕ Celebrities including will.i.am, Laura Whitmore and Phillip Schofield star in Mental Health Awareness Week video

According to Ballantine-Dykes, private therapists' charges can vary, costing anything from £35 an hour and more depending on where you live. She explains that some may offer a free initial assessment and possibly reduced costs for people on low income.

Sinclair agrees, adding that some people can also use private healthcare insurance to fund their treatment as most health insurances companies will fund counselling, psychotherapy, cognitive and behavioural therapy and psychological treatment.

Where can you find a list of qualified professionals for private therapy?

It is important to make sure that the practitioner you choose is registered with a PSA-accredited body, such as BACP. This means you know the counsellor or psychotherapist is highly qualified, adheres to high ethical and practice standard and fulfil continuing professional development requirements.

The BACP’s website offers a “Therapist Directory” which only lists profiles for counsellors and psychotherapists who are BACP members.

Sinclair adds that are various other trusteed lists and directories of qualified professionals, including counsellors, psychotherapists and psychologists online, including: Counselling Directory, Psychology Today, The British Association of Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapy (BABCP), The British Psychological Society (BPS) and The Association of Contextual and Behavioural Science (ACBS).

What should you do if you or a friend needs urgent help?

If you're feeling like you might attempt suicide, or you have seriously harmed yourself, it is an emergency. You should call 999 for an ambulance. “The NHS still wants you to do this during the coronavirus outbreak,” Weatherly insists. "Mental health emergencies are serious. You are not wasting anyone's time.”

If you need to talk, there are people ready to listen. You can call Samaritans any time on 116 123. Shout also offers a free 24/7 crisis text service. Text SHOUT to 85258.

Advice for people on a waiting list

If you are finding that you are on a long-waiting list, Weatherley says there aresome things you can try to explore while you wait for your therapy sessions to begin:

Reach out to a telephone support service. You could try to talk to a helpline or listening service about your mental health.

You could try to talk to a helpline or listening service about your mental health. Self-help books. Your GP might recommend particular titles from a Reading Well scheme called ‘Books on Prescription’.

Your GP might recommend particular titles from a Reading Well scheme called ‘Books on Prescription’. Peer support. This brings people together who've shared similar experiences and can empathise with what you're going through. Many peer support groups take place online, including Mind’s Elefriends.

This brings people together who've shared similar experiences and can empathise with what you're going through. Many peer support groups take place online, including Mind’s Elefriends. Try to keep active. Build physical activity into your daily routine, if possible. Most of us don't have exercise equipment like treadmills where we live, but there are still activities you can do. Exercising at home can be simple and there are options for most ages and abilities, such as cleaning your home, dancing to music or seated exercises.

Build physical activity into your daily routine, if possible. Most of us don't have exercise equipment like treadmills where we live, but there are still activities you can do. Exercising at home can be simple and there are options for most ages and abilities, such as cleaning your home, dancing to music or seated exercises. Find ways to relax and be creative. There are lots of different ways that you can relax, take notice of the present moment and use your creative side. These include arts and crafts, DIY, mindfulness, writing, yoga and medication.

You can find more tips about managing your mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak here.