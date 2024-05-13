TikTok couple with 37-year age gap announces first child together through surrogacy

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 63-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband have announced that they are expecting their first child together through surrogacy.

Cheryl McGregor and Quran McCain, from Georgia, US, have amassed millions of followers on social media documenting their relationship.

In a recent video, McGregor announced: “It’s finally happening, we’re starting our family.”

The couple said their surrogate was pregnant and they had been to the doctor with her to listen to the child’s heartbeat.

In a follow-up video, the couple explained that McGregor was able to provide a viable egg and their surrogate got pregnant using McCain’s sperm. They would adopt the child from the biological mother, they announced.

“We can’t wait, we’re very excited about it,” McGregor said in the video.

This will be McGregor’s eighth child. She has seven children in their 30s and 40s and 17 grandchildren.

The couple tried having a child through a surrogate in 2022 but the surrogate allegedly breached their contract by having unprotected sex with her partner while the egg fertilised.

“At the moment it does feel like people are reaching out to us for the wrong reasons,” McCain told NeedToKnow.co.uk at the time.

“We’re completely broke. We don’t get paid for our content. And then the surrogate goes and bleeds us dry.”

“We had paid for her food and travel and even gave her money for her and her family to enjoy Christmas. We wanted her to be happy as she was giving us the gift we’ve always wanted,” he added.

“It just feels like we’re always getting screwed over.”

McCain first met McGregor in 2012 when he was 15.

He worked at a fast food restaurant managed by McGregor’s son Chris, but romantic feelings didn’t blossom until much later.

The pair lost contact for a while but reconnected in November 2020 when caretaker McCain saw McGregor working as a cashier at a convenience store.

After they got chatting again, McCain comforted McGregor when she was upset about some negative comments on a TikTok video she posted of herself dancing.

Soon they were posting clips together on the site and it helped their relationship blossom, with the pair becoming a couple last April.

The relationship moved quickly, with McCain proposing at an Olive Garden restaurant in July 2021 with a $3,000 (£2,200) engagement ring.