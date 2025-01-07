What is TikTok’s 75 Hard challenge and could it change your mindset in 2025?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we enter another new year, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a TikTok trend for fitness is taking over our algorithms.

This year, it’s the ’75 Hard’ challenge’ – with variations such as’ 75 Soft’ and ’75 Medium’ following closely behind.

But what is it and how much could it change your mindset for 2025?

What are the rules for 75 Hard?

The 75 Hard challenge actually isn’t new at all. It was created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella for a book in 2019 and involves committing to a set of rules for 75 consecutive days.

The challenge includes the following daily tasks: performing two 45-minute workouts (one of them must be outdoors), drinking a gallon of water, reading 10 pages of a non-fiction book, following a diet with no ‘cheat meals’, and taking daily progress photos.

Some people also alter it to include no alcohol, daily journaling, or any other habits they want to build upon, or do less of, over the course of the 75 days.

Now here’s the tricky part – if any of the tasks are missed on a single day, participants must start over from day one.

Fitness and wellness expert and director of wellness centre MADE, Penny Weston, says: “These types of challenges can have a lot of benefits, such as being a great way to build healthy habits that you can implement into your routine even after the challenge has been completed.”

Why has it become popular?

The challenge on TikTok has gained millions of views and hashtags like #75Hard, as users document and share their progress daily.

Emily Austen, author of Smarter: 10 lessons for a more productive and less-stressed life, says we feel drawn to challenges lke this because of the ‘fresh start effect’.

“[It’s] a psychological phenomenon that describes how people are more likely to make positive changes and pursue goals after a temporal landmark, or significant point in time, for example, a new year.”

These dates may provide people with feelings such as a sense of renewal and a break from the past, mentally wiping the slate clean.

While Weston adds that setting an ‘end goal’ can make it easier to accomplish.

“It can be a lot more beneficial for someone to focus on a date rather than hitting a certain fitness or weight goal, as it can motivate you to really stick to the challenge as you know it’s only for a short period of time.”

What are the mindset changes?

The challenge has been associated with mental resilience and building a strong mindset – i.e. doing hard things. But how do you stay afloat during such an intense 75 days?

Austen says: “If you’re most energetic in the morning, front load for that time of day and create a system that actually works for you.”

Change your language from ‘I have to go’ to ‘I get to go’, she suggests

“If you are capable physically, mentally and financially to do a challenge like this, you should be mindful of your language. It’s something you have chosen to do. It’s an opportunity. Lots of other people are doing it. It’s meant to be hard.”

In a world where social media and comparison really can be the thief of joy, Austen also notes to replicate realistic routines.

“If you’re trying to do 75 Hard and you’ve got a full time job and kids, it’s probably not a good idea to follow the content of someone who has a lot more free time.”

What are the alternatives?

Counsellor and specialist in eating disorders, Ruth Micallef however, believes the challenge is a trend that pushes people to work against our bodies in an unsustainable and non-intuitive way.

“Our bodies are in no way machines, and have very different needs day-to-day nutritionally, physically, and psychologically,” she says.

“To truly create healthy habits, we need to create sustainable, compassionate pathways to walk through.”

While GP Dr Jeff Foster, says some rules of 75 Hard such as a gallon of water per day, would never be advised by a doctor.

“Just find something you like. Whether that’s the gym, running, a team sport, going for a walk with your friend, it doesn’t matter,” he suggests, as an example.

“The key is find something that’s sustainable that you actually enjoy so you can stick to it in the long term. You will be more likely to see those rewards 5 or 10 years down the line.

An alternative to try this January could be the 1 Percent Rule – a concept that promotes getting 1% ‘better’ each day – and you’ll end up 36.5 times better off after a year.

Small habit changes, such as slowly increasing physical activity have also been shown in research to help you stick longer, sustainable results.