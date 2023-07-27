Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tori Kelly’s husband has updated fans on the singer’s health after she was rushed to hospital.

On Sunday (23 July), the singer was admitted to hospital to reportedly be treated for blood clots in her lungs and legs.

According to a report by TMZ, Grammy winner Kelly, 30, was out for dinner with friends when she suffered from an increased heart rate. Kelly reportedly passed out “for a while”.

Her friends reportedly drove her to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she is said to have been treated in intensive care for blood clots around her vital organs.

On Wednesday (26 July) night, Kelly’s husband André Murillo shared an update on her condition, explaining that while Kelly was not “out of the woods” yet, her condition was improving.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” basketball player Murillo wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

Murillo’s post (Andre Murillo/Instagram)

Addressing her fans, he added: “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

The Independent has contacted Kelly’s representatives for comment.

Following news of her health condition, fans of the Sing 2 voice actor flooded her social media with messages of support. Many said that they were sending prayers to Kelly, who is Christian.

“Many prayers for you Tori, prayers for healing and a speedy recovery,” one follower wrote.

“I pray in the name of JESUS that Tori gets the help she needs and comes back stronger and healthier than ever,” another commented.

Kelly on stage in October (Getty Images for F*ck Cancer)

One comment read: “I am praying for you!! I had the same thing happen to me!! Passed out in my bathroom December 2020 because of blood clots in my lungs!! I know the power that prayer has and I’m praying hard for you!! You are a goddess and one of my favorite singers!!”

Another fan said they were “praying for a miraculous healing” for Kelly.

Initially gaining an audience on YouTube as a teenager, Kelly rose to fame on American Idol in 2010.

Three years later, she signed with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and got a record deal with Capitol Records, under whom she released four studio albums.

In 2019, Kelly won two Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song for her 2018 sophomore album Hiding Place.

Earlier this year, Kelly announced that she had signed a new deal with Epic Records. Her forthcoming EP, titled tori, is scheduled for release on Friday (28 July).