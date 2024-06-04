YouTuber Trisha Paytas reveals newborn daughter’s unique name

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has announced the arrival of her second baby, along with her newborn daughter’s celebrity-inspired name.

On Tuesday, June 4, the influencer shared in an Instagram post that she and her husband, Moses Hacmon, had welcomed their second child on May 24. Alongside photos of Paytas holding the newborn, who was wrapped in a pink and white polka dot blanket and matching beanie, the internet personality also revealed her daughter’s unique moniker.

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon 05.24.24,” Paytas captioned the post.

In addition to photos of Paytas and Hacmon welcoming Elvis in the hospital, the couple – who were married in December 2021 – also shared sweet images of their 20-month-old daughter, Malibu Barbie, meeting her baby sister.

One snap showed the newborn dressed in a white graphic tee, which had “Elvis” printed in gold across it, along with a pink tutu and a pink bow headband. Malibu Barbie could be seen peering over her sister’s cradle in another image, and gazing at Paytas holding Elvis in another. The final photo showed Malibu Barbie sweetly touching her cheek against her sister’s face.

Many fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their latest addition.

“NOT A DRILL. ELVIS IS HERE,” one fan wrote under Paytas’ post.

“The way Malibu looks at her little sister I’M ABOUT TO START BAWLING,” another user commented.

“She’s fabulous like her mom,” a third person said.

Paytas, who has more than five million subscribers on her YouTube channel, announced she was expecting her second child on Instagram in November 2023. The Instagram post showed Malibu Barbie wearing a sweater that read “Big Sister,” while Paytas held a sonogram of their baby as she posed next to Hacmon.

“Thankful,” Paytas said in the caption. “Baby #2 coming May 2024.”

They previously welcomed their daughter Malibu Barbie on September 14 2022. Despite initial criticism over their eldest daughter’s name, Paytas said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her daughter has really grown into the persona.

“She’s like a little girl, so I just get to dress her up! Like, I was excited to have a boy or a girl, but now that she’s a girl I just, like, dress her like a mini-me. She’s so much fun... she’s very Malibu Barbie,” Paytas told ET in May 2023.

As for their daughter Elvis’ name, Paytas revealed last November during an episode of her Just Trish podcast that they will be naming their then-unborn child after the rock legend, Elvis Presley.