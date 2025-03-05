Mother dies after ‘last minute’ plastic surgery in Turkey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother has died from a mystery illness after a “last minute decision” to have arm tuck surgery in Turkey, an inquest has heard.

Anne Towlson, 58, was found dead at home having complained that her arm was “killing her” days earlier.

She was found with open wounds to her armpits and triceps.

However, a post-mortem examination to determine her cause of death was inconclusive.

In the days prior to her death, Towlson sent the Istanbul hospital that carried out the surgery a video of her “weeping and swollen” arm and was told it would be shown to a doctor – but she never received any help.

Now, a coroner has issued a stark warning to Brits about the “dangers” of travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.

In a prevention of future deaths report published on Tuesday, assistant coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire, Isobel Thistlethwaite, said Mrs Towlson had travelled to Turkey in April 2024 where she underwent a pre-planned tummy tuck and liposuction.

When she arrived at the Green Park Hospital in Pendic, Istanbul, she was told she could have an arm tuck surgery as well, and agreed to the procedure in a “last minute decision”, her inquest heard.

Immediately after her surgery, Mrs Towlson complained that her “right arm was hurting” and her “compression garments were too tight”.

Her right hand was said to have “swelled up like a balloon and was seeping a clear liquid”, the inquest was told.

open image in gallery A coroner has issued a stark warning to Brits about the ‘dangers’ of travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery ( Alamy/PA )

She stayed in hospital for three days before returning to a hotel where she found she was leaking a “yellow and slightly odorous fluid” from her arms which would “stain the hotel pillows”, the inquest heard.

Mrs Towlson, who was using WhatsApp to communicate with the Turkish medics, returned to the hospital twice where she was given antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, painkillers and a cream to take with her, the inquest was told.

She flew home to Manchester Airport on May 3, nine days after the surgery.

From May 4 to the time she died, her internet search history included “infected stitches symptoms”, and “armpit yeast infection symptoms”, the inquest heard.

On May 7, she sent a video of her arm and armpit with a “sticky yellow and white pus present” to the hospital.

“They responded saying that they would show the video to a doctor, that was the last WhatsApp communication received from the hospital,” the coroner’s report said.

On May 11, Mrs Towlson was seen by her neighbour and was said to be communicating with her daughter.

She told her daughter her “tummy was ok” but her arm was “killing her”, the inquest heard.

Six days later, the mother was found dead at her home.

“Police attended the scene and took photographs which clearly show the tummy tuck wound healing nicely but show open wounds to Mrs Towlson’s armpits and triceps, her right arm was said to be weeping and swollen,” the report said.

“The surgery to both arms remained unhealed.”

Her inquest was unable to secure any information from the Turkish hospital, coroner Ms Thistlethwaite said.

“We have no information about whether any independent inquiries were made either by the company who organised Mrs Towlson’s trip to Turkey for surgery, or the Turkish Hospital itself as to whether Mrs Towlson was fit for surgery,” she said.

“We have not been able to secure her medical records so have no understanding of what exactly the surgery consisted of, or what post-operative care and treatment was provided.

“On the balance of probabilities, Mrs Towlson was not given enough time to properly consider this decision,” the coroner added.

Outlining her concerns for other Britons considering travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, Ms Thistlethwaite said: “British citizens are travelling abroad for significant and serious surgical operations with seemingly little in the way of follow up and no way to return easily to the operating Hospital if they encounter complications once they are back in the UK.

“This is not only dangerous but could place a significant burden on the NHS.”

A copy of the coroner’s report was sent to Green Park Hospital in Turkey, as well as the British Association of Aesthetics and Plastic Surgeons.