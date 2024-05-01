Young mum left fighting for her life in coma after botched surgery in Turkey

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A young mum was left in a coma and almost died following a botched gastric sleeve operation in Turkey.

NHS worker Chloe Quick, 23, has been left with a medical bill of thousands of pounds after suffering complications following the £1,500 weight-loss surgery.

Chloe suffered a bleed and collapsed just hours after undergoing the "nightmare" procedure last Friday (26/4).

An endoscopy discovered her spleen had ruptured and she needed vital life-saving emergency surgery.

She was put in a medically induced coma and her family were told there was only a 50/50 chance she would pull through.

Fortunately, Chloe, of Hereford, survived and she is now recovering from the horrific ordeal at a private clinic in Istanbul.

Her family and friends are now fundraising in the hope of covering the £5,300 bill for emergency treatment and to get her home.

Chloe, a health care assistant at Hereford County Hospital, is currently having to stay in hospital for a longer period as she risks bloods clots if she flies too soon.

Chloe Quick who was put in a medically induced coma after having surgery for a gastric sleeve in Turkey - Pictured with friend Leah Mattson ( Leah Mattson/Quick Family/SWNS )

Her best friend Leah Mattson, 23, who has also had gastric sleeve surgery at a different Turkey clinic, set up a GoFundMe page to cover costs.

She said: "Chloe has always worried about money and the only thing she was scared of before her surgery was handing over that large amount of money, never did she believe she would nearly not come home.

"I feel sick for her, she just came so close to losing her life and now they are asking for money she doesn't have.

"Chloe is the last person to ask for help when she needs it, she worked her self to the bone to save this money for the surgery doing extra shifts at the hospital.

"I had this surgery myself and was an inspiration to Chloe to get it done as mine was successful, it breaks my heart and eats me up that hers went wrong."

Leah said the surgery had originally been deemed a success until later that evening Chloe suffered a sharp pain and blood gushed into her drain.

She added: "They had to perform emergency surgery to re-do the sleeve and repair her spleen.They had to put her into a medically induced coma.

"The staff told Chloe's dad that there was a 50/50 chance of her pulling through this and the next 24 hours were crucial.

"This was life or death for Chloe, her family and close friends have been so worried the last few days not knowing if she was going to make it home to her two-year-old son."

More than £1,000 has been raised so far towards a target of £5,000 to help cover Chloe's costs.

The family say they do not want to identify the clinic involved as she remains in their care.