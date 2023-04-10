Woman issues warning after travelling to Turkey for ‘Instagram look’ surgery

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman left with regret after travelling to Turkey for surgery to get the “Instagram look” has called on others to do their research.

Zara Edgar, 36, spent thousands of pounds in search of the “perfect” tummy, boobs bum and teeth. She says the ultimate goal was to look good in her bikini, but she now regrets her decision.

Zara, who is now living on the West Indian island of Grenada, flew out to Turkey with husband Igel Edgar, 39, last year. The trip was en route to their new life in Grenada in November, after the couple sold their home in Manchester.

They say they paid for a deal with a clinic which the couple had found on Instagram. This included the surgery and hotel stays for 11 nights, they said.

Zara’s £6k surgery was done on the first day, and her £4,500 dental work four days later. The couple said Igel’s dental work also cost £4,500 and they spent another £1,000 on food during their stay.

Zara has no complaints about her boob increase, and says her teeth are bearable. But she says her stomach is still painful now and her bum isn’t the size she wants it to be.

Igel also had tooth implants and veneers to improve his smile but is unhappy with the results.

Zara, who used to work as a bank clerk, said: "I was trying to get that Instagram look, where everything is perfect. But I'd never do that now - it's not worth it.

"Just accept yourself the way you are. I wish I had. I regret this so much. I feel so upset about it. I wanted to feel good in my bikini.”

Zara spent thousands of pounds on surgery (Zara Edgar / SWNS)

"Igel said I looked lovely before. I wish I'd believed him. My tummy feels like there's metal inside. It makes me so unhappy. Igel's implants were supposed to give him confidence, but he's more worried now than ever.

"I just want people to know not to do this, do as much research as you can. Don't trust Instagram as a platform for finding surgery... everything looks good on there.

"It might be cheaper to go abroad than the UK but it’s much much more important to care for your body than get anything cheap."

Zara says she contacted the company who told her the couple could come back as they have a 20-year guarantee.

The Turkish firm claim the couple paid less than £16,000 but would not confirm the total.

They also claim the couple did not make their final payment but would not say how much was owed, and claimed that the couple seemed happy when they left and could ask for help anytime.

The plastic surgery was a complicated operation, they said, adding that they have hundreds of patients.

SWNS