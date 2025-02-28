What is bipolar and how is it diagnosed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV chef and restaurateur Heston Blumenthal has been named an official ambassador for Bipolar UK after being diagnosed with the condition in 2023.

The 58-year-old shared that following his public disclosure of the diagnosis, he has received thousands of messages from individuals living with bipolar disorder.

“I laughed out loud after receiving a message from a woman who told me that during a manic episode she thought the TV was talking to her,” he told the PA news agency.

“The reason I laughed out loud was because I experienced the same thing.”

But what exactly is bipolar disorder, and how do doctors diagnose it?

What is bipolar disorder?

“Bipolar disorder is a complex mental health condition that presents with significant mood episodes and changes that include both very high elated moods, called manic or hypomanic, and very low moods called depressive periods,” explains Dr Samir Shah, consultant psychiatrist at Priory, and medical director at Priory Hospital Altrincham.

“Sometimes individuals have mixed mood changes that include both ‘highs’ and the ‘lows’. These mood episodes are more intense and severe than everyday mood fluctuations.”

Bipolar disorder is often broken down into types and subtypes – such as bipolar I, bipolar II, rapid cycling and cyclothymia.

“Bipolar I is characterised by at least one manic episode. Many individuals also experience depressive episodes,” explains Dr Jon Van Niekerk, clinical director at Cygnet Health Care. “Whereas, bipolar II involves periods of severe depression and hypomania, without full-blown manic episodes.

“Rapid cycling is defined by four or more mood episodes in a year, but cyclothymia is a milder, chronic form of bipolar disorder with less severe mood swings.”

What causes it?

The precise cause of bipolar disorder is unknown, but it is believed to result from multiple factors, involving several key elements.

“This includes genetic factors (there’s a higher risk if a close family member has the condition), biological differences in brain structure and function, environmental triggers (such as significant life events, trauma, or stress), and others,” says Shah. “It’s important to note that no single factor is known to cause bipolar disorder, but rather a combination of these elements contributes to its development.”

What are some of the most common symptoms?

“For manic/hypomanic ‘high’ mood episodes, individuals could present with high levels of energy, decreased need for sleep, racing thoughts, rapid high speech which is difficult to interrupt, impulsive behaviour, grandiose ideas, over-confidence, excessive spending or risk-taking behaviours such as dangerous driving, use of drugs and alcohol, risk to self or others,” explains Shah.

“However, for depressive ‘low’ mood episodes, individuals could present with persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, fatigue, difficulty in concentrating, changes in sleep and appetite, loss of interest in activities, lack of motivation, inability to carry on with day to day activities, feeling hopeless, worthless, guilt and at times, thoughts of death or suicide.”

Shah notes that the intensity, characteristics, and duration of these symptoms can differ greatly among individuals, depending on the severity of the high and/or low moods.

The NHS website recommends seeing a GP if you experience extreme mood swings that last for a long time or affect your daily life, or if you’ve been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treatments aren’t working (or consult your mental health specialist, if you have one).

How is it diagnosed?

The diagnosis process usually involve several steps.

“It includes a comprehensive psychiatric mental health assessment and evaluation, detailed medical history – past and present, family history of similar issues, physical examination to rule out other conditions that could lead to similar presentation and, most importantly, mood tracking over time,” explains Shah. “Mental health professionals may include various standardised assessment questionnaire, tools and tests, and diagnostic criteria from ICD-10 or ICD-11 or DSM-5.”

What are the treatment options?

Treatment usually involves a combination of medication and therapy.

“Medications may include mood stabilisers, antipsychotics, and, in some cases, antidepressants,” says Van Niekerk. “Psychological interventions can also be beneficial, focusing on coping strategies and mood management.”

Can you give some advice on managing the symptoms?

“Key recommendations include maintaining regular sleep patterns, identifying and avoiding triggers, keeping a mood diary, building a strong support network, adhering to medication schedules, attending therapy sessions regularly, developing a crisis plan, and learning to recognise early warning signs of episodes,” says Shah.

What is the best way to support someone with bipolar disorder?

“Supporting a loved one with bipolar disorder involves understanding, patience, and encouraging treatment adherence,” says Van Niekerk. “Educate yourself about the disorder, be prepared for emergencies, and know when to seek help are crucial steps.

“It’s also important to look after your own mental health.”