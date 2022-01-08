Teenager gives birth to UK’s smallest premature baby in 20 years

A young mother has given birth to an infant that is believed to be the UK’s smallest premature baby in 20 years.

Ellie Paton, 17, welcomed her daughter, Hannah, on 30 December, who was born prematurely after 25 weeks of pregnancy.

Ms Paton and her partner, Brandon Stibbles, were warned that their daughter might not survive prior to the delivery.

Aftet attending a 22-week scan at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, doctors informed the couple that their baby was the size of a 16-week foetus.

Ms Paton was then diagnosed with pre-eclampsyia, which is a condition that affects some pregnant women, usually during the second half of pregnancy (from 20 weeks) or soon after their baby is delivered.

According to the NHS, symptoms may include: severe headache, vision problems, such as blurring or flashing, pain just below the ribs, and vomiting.

The couple hadn’t set a date for the C-section when, on 29 December, Ms Paton woke up with stomach and chest pains and was taken to the hospital to deliver her daughter.

Hannah was born weighing 325g (11oz) after having been given a 20 per cent chance of surviving by doctors.

Hannah Stibbles (Brandon Stibbles / SWNS)

The infant is still being monitored in hospital; Ms Paton and Mr Stibbles have been told that the earliest they’re likely to be able to bring her home is in April, when she was originally due.

“It was just scary all the time,” says Ms Paton of the delivery.

“We are allowed to put our hands in the incubator, I have held her once - she sleeps on a thing called ‘the nest’,” she adds.

“When the nurse changed it I got to hold her up. It will be pretty soon we’re able to hold her.”

The UK’s smallest baby prior to Hannah was thought to be Aaliyah Hart, who weighed 340g (12oz) when she was born in 2003.