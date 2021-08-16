Here are all the businesses offering discounts for vaccinated people

The government has enlisted the help of a range of UK-based businesses to encourage young people to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

So far, more than 40.5 million adults – 76 per cent of the population – in the UK have now received both doses of the vaccine. The latest data from Public Health England shows that approximately 1.1 million people aged between 18 and 25 in the country have received both doses of the vaccine, which is just 22.4 per cent of the age group’s population.

The government is keen for as many people as possible to receive the vaccine after data found that vaccines are “highly effective” against hospitalisation from the Delta variant, which is thought to spread at a faster rate than other strains of the virus.

In an announcement on Monday, 16 August, the Department of Health and Social Care said supermarket Asda, holiday booking site lastminute.com and taxi booking company Free Now are the latest to join its campaign in persuading more young people to get the jab.

Health secretary Sajid Javid urged people to book their vaccine “as soon as possible” and to “take advantage of these excellent offers”.

“It is fantastic to see more companies backing the phenomenal vaccine rollout and joining the public as they do everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their community and this country,” he said.

Here is a list of all the offers currently up for grabs.

Asda

Asda is offering £10 vouchers for its clothing brand, George, for anyone between the ages of 18 and 20 who gets vaccinated at pop-up clinics in London, Watford and Birmingham. You must spend at least £20 to qualify for the voucher.

Zoe Matthews, vice-president of George, said the supermarket has carried out 90,000 vaccines at its in-store vaccination centres since January.

She said the initiative is the company’s “way of saying thank you to [young people] for doing their bit to keep our communities safe – and means they can look great as well as feel great about doing the right thing”.

Lastminute.com

Online travel company lastminute.com is giving everyone over the age of 18 a £30 gift card towards holidays abroad.

Better

Leisure centre company Better is offering everyone over the age of 16 a £10 voucher to use towards a membership, as well as a free three-day pass at any of their 235 sites across the UK.

Free Now

Free Now has pledged to transport people over the age of 18 to get their vaccines to and from their appointments. The offer is valid until the end of September.

National Express Buses

National Express Buses are offering 1,000 people 5-day unlimited travel saver tickets which are valid for 90 days. The deal can be claimed by sharing your NHS vaccine booking reference through the company’s mobile app.

“This September 18-30-year-olds who book their jabs can claim a 5-day ticket bundle - on us - so they can hop on board our brill buses and safely enjoy getting back to normal,” Chris Gibbens, commercial director for National Express Buses said.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo has also joined the cause and is offering £5 vouchers to those who get the vaccine. The food delivery service said the rollout of the vouchers will begin in the “coming weeks”.

Uber

Earlier this year, Uber announced that it would cover £15 of trips to or from 53 vaccination centres across the UK. While that offer has since ended, it is now working with the government to help encourage young people to take up the vaccine.

Aside from sending users reminders asking them to get vaccinated, it is also offering discounted Uber rides and meals on its food delivery service, Uber Eats for those who take up the jab.

Bolt

Another ride-hailing app, Bolt, is offering £10 vouchers for 10,000 rides to and from vaccination centres from next week in Birmingham and Leicester. The company has not yet confirmed a starting date for the incentive.