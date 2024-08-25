Walmart recalls apple juice sold in multiple states over high arsenic levels

Support truly

Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice sold across the United States due to elevated levels of arsenic.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced that 9,535 cases of Great Value eight-ounce apple juice sold in six-packs were recalled after an investigation found the product contained “inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance.”

The FDA stated that Florida-based manufacturer Refresco Beverages US Inc. voluntarily recalled the item on August 15. Earlier this week, the recall was upgraded to Class II, which refers to “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the federal agency.

The recalled apple juice was sold in nearly 30 states and regions throughout the US: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

The recall affects Great Value apple juice packs marked with a best if used by date of December 28, 2024, and the code CT89-6 on the bottles.

While all arsenic – a naturally occurring mineral – is toxic to humans, inorganic arsenic is more toxic than organic and has been declared a known human carcinogen, something that causes cancer, by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Research has shown that “inorganic arsenic is more dangerous than organic arsenic and the health effects from exposure are more severe,” per the FDA.

Short-term exposure to high levels of inorganic arsenic can result in nausea, vomiting, bruising, and numbness or burning sensations in the hands and feet. For adults, long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic has been associated with skin disorders and increased risks for skin, bladder, and lung cancers, and for cardiovascular disease.

The FDA did not provide reports of possible injuries associated with the apple juice recall, or recommendations for Walmart customers who have been impacted by it.

The Independent has contacted Walmart for comment.