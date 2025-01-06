8 ways to get your children back into a sleep routine after the festive break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After a busy few weeks of late-night festivities, indulgent treats and irregular schedules, you might now face the challenge of getting your children back into a consistent sleep routine as school and work resumes.

Establishing regular sleeping patterns can not only help improve your child’s mood, but also their overall wellbeing and academic performance.

So, how can you make the transition from holiday chaos to bedtime bliss? Here are some tips to help reset your little one’s sleep schedule and get them back on track for a fresh start in January…

1. Encourage them to be active during the day

“Exercise is linked to better sleep, so encourage them to do something active, such as going for a walk or playing in the local park,” advises Dr Lindsay Browning, psychologist and sleep expert at And So To Bed. “In addition, increasing natural light exposure during the daytime can also improve sleep at night.”

2. Make the adjustment a gradual process

“Rather than expecting them to instantly return to their pre-holiday routine, try adjusting to their bedtime gradually,” suggests Jennifer Warwick, parenting expert and Counselling Directory member. “Shifting their bedtime a little earlier over a few days by 15-minute increments each day, for example, can make it easier for their body clock to readjust.”

3. Build a wind-down routine

“A sleep routine doesn’t just start with the time you go to bed but incorporates what you do throughout the evening,” explains Warwick. “You might have dinner and then take some time to watch something light together, like a half-hour comedy.

“Then, perhaps a warm bath or shower before they go into their bedroom, where they can read a book, listen to music, or have a warm drink (without caffeine).”

4. Avoid bright lights before bed

“A bright light can make falling asleep harder, so encourage them to avoid screen time close to bedtime,” explains Browning. “Especially damaging is the light emitted from iPads, phones and tablets because those are held so close to the face.”

5. No sweet treats before bed

“Chocolate tends to contain a lot of sugar, which increases alertness and energy levels – which is not conducive to sleep,” says Browning. “Cocoa butter in chocolate is also high in fat.

“Fatty foods eaten close to bedtime can overwhelm the digestive tract overnight (while the body is trying to digest the food as you are asleep), disrupting rest.”

6. Open their bedroom curtains in the morning

You can use the power of natural light to help regulate your child’s sleeping patterns.

“Help them access the natural light of day by opening the curtains in their room in the morning to let the daylight in,” recommends Warwick. “Sunlight reduces melatonin, which helps them to wake up and feel alert.

“The morning light helps regulate their sleep-wake cycle, making it easier to fall asleep at night.”

7. Be a role model

“Keeping to your own bedtime routine and showing them how you prioritise your own rest and sleep is the best way to show your child the importance of looking after their sleep,” says Warwick.

8. Communication is key

“It can be confusing for children to be told that things suddenly need to be different to how they’ve been for the last two or so weeks,” acknowledges Clare Patterson, integrative transpersonal psychotherapist and Counselling Directory member.

“Rather than being told it’s just the way it is, perhaps consider how to communicate the change with your kids in a way they can understand.

“Explaining things on their level will help them accept the necessity of the routine. Kids naturally want to please their parents, and so understanding how much easier it makes your life will help them settle into it.”