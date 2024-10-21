What impact can storms have on your mental health?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Storm Ashley has swept the news into a frenzy over the last few days, due to flooding, power outages and travel problems in parts of the UK.

Extreme weather events like this often heighten anxiety and stress, and can also have a significant impact on our mental health.

The drama of floods and lightning bolts can be scary, so we have spoken to experts who have explained why storms affect us so much, and what we can do to cope with them.

How does stormy weather impact people’s mood and behaviour?

“Weather can have a real impact on not only our ‘in the moment’ feelings, but also how we perceive the rest of the day and beyond,” explains Dr Rachael Molitor, chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University. “With sunlight having a positive impact on our mood due to its feel-good associations, dark, rainy and dreary weather can have the opposite effect.”

The media coverage of extreme weather events can also exacerbate these feelings.

“With much of the media coverage of storms associated with flooding, damage to properties, and weather or risk-to-life warnings, we are inundated by negative discussions around storms, leading to a negative mood and therefore, changes in behaviour,” notes the psychologist.

Storms can also alter our biology.

“The biological effects of a storm can be seen by reduced sunlight and atmospheric changes leading to reduced serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in mood regulation,” explains Molitor. “In addition, reduced sunlight exposure is associated with more production of melatonin, leading to feelings of sleepiness and fatigue.”

Can storms and other extreme weather events impact people’s mental health?

Storms are unpredictable, which can put people with pre-existing anxiety disorders on edge.

“Within our lives, we have an element of control with what we choose to partake in,” says Molitor. “But regarding storms and extreme weather, this element of control is removed and can be associated with uncertainty and fear of the unknown.”

If this anxiety and stress builds up too much, it can materialise in physical symptoms such as recurring headaches.

“One of the body’s ways of reacting to stress is the “fight or flight” response,” explains Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead and senior clinician at Nuffield Health. “When we are exposed to stress or stressors, one of the ways in which our bodies respond is via tension in our muscles.

“When we hold stress and tension, particularly in our neck and shoulder areas, it can cause pain and headaches.”

Negative feelings around storms are often developed through behaviour conditioning.

“Storms may trigger negative feelings due to past experiences, reinforcing a cycle of these emotions towards stormy weather,” says Molitor. “For example, if someone has experienced a highly stressful event during a storm, they may develop a conditioned response where stormy weather triggers feelings of stress and anxiety, even if no immediate threat is currently present.”

Extreme weather events have been linked to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“If a person experiences the direct impact of a threat to their life during a storm, they may develop PTSD,” says Gunn. “Events such as losing homes and communities including loved ones are large traumatic events that can induce symptoms of PTSD.

“When someone has experienced a traumatic event, it can lead to future hyper-vigilance of looking for any other potential risks that can impact them.”

In addition, staying indoors during dark, gloomy, stormy weather can also increase feelings of loneliness and social isolation, adds Molitor.

Here are some things you can do to help your mental health during a storm…

Limit your exposure to storm media coverage

“Those who struggle with mental health conditions around storms may benefit from reducing their consumption of media which focuses on bad weather,” says Molitor.

Make the most of time indoors

“Sometimes being forced to stay indoors due to weather events gives us the gift of time,” says Gunn. “Get a storm package together. Consider including books you plan to read, podcasts you want to listen to, puzzles and games you enjoy playing, so that you can use the time productively and in a way that keeps your mood positive.”

Talk about your feelings

“Communicating with friends and family around your concerns, or talking to a healthcare professional can help you to create coping mechanisms,” says Molitor.