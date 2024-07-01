As Wimbledon begins – how to perfect your tennis technique this summer

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

As fans start flocking to Wimbledon, tennis fever will be ramping up once again, and the excitement may even inspire some of us to have a go ourselves.

Perfecting a killer serve is much more difficult than indulging in a punnet of strawberries and cream or a glass of Pimm’s, so we’ve spoken to a top tennis coach to find out how to effortlessly glide across the court, while delivering some powerful shots.

It’s time to dust off your old tennis racket and lace up your trainers, because these tips will help channel your inner Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu…

Kit yourself out

“All you need is a good pair of quality trainers, a racket and some good quality balls,” says Merlin Van de Braam, head of coach development at Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). “If you want to invest in a pair of tennis shoes, they are a little bit more sturdy for lateral movement, but normal gym trainers are absolutely fine for beginners.”

If you are just starting out on your tennis journey, buy some green low-pressurised tennis balls, rather than the yellow ones you see fly across the grass courts at Wimbledon.

open image in gallery Green balls are great for beginners says coach (Alamy/PA)

“Green balls bounce a bit lower and slower, which makes tennis much more enjoyable for beginners, as they get a much better workout when the rallies last longer,” explains Van de Braam.

“I often say to my clients, if you went skiing for the first time, would you pick a black slope or a blue slope? This analogy helps them understand why it is sensible to play with a ball that matches their level,” adds the coach.

Set yourself three goals before every match

open image in gallery Three small goals could help enhance your performance (Alamy/PA)

Giving yourself targets could help keep you in the zone.

“Having goals will help direct your concentration and focus, and will help you stay present,” explains the coach. “For example, you might have one technical goal, such as to swing loose, another goal could be tactical, such as to play safe and well within the court lines. And you might also have a mental goal, which could be to enjoy yourself during the match.

“Mental preparation is very important in tennis, because you are all on your own and there is no one to pick up the slack. There is also no set time for a tennis match, so you have to be ready to concentrate for a long period of time,” adds Van de Braam.

Practise the spider drill to speed up your footwork

Stand in the centre of the baseline and then sprint out to pick up a ball which has been placed around the court before returning to the line again, advises Van de Braam. “This helps to practise acceleration, deceleration and changing direction.”

Another tip that helps players glide around the court is to ‘read the ball’.

“I get my clients to shout out short or deep so they anticipate where the ball is going and can then move their bodies accordingly,” he adds. “Reading the ball really improves a player’s speed of movement around the court.”

Aim high during your serve

open image in gallery Aim to hit the ball above your head just as the ball begins to drop during your serve (Alamy/PA)

Practice makes perfect when it comes to tennis serves, says Van de Braam.

“Spend more time practising your serve, because it is the most frequently hit shot in tennis,” he advises. “A high contact point above the head is really important, because it gives you the best angle to get the ball over the net, but also into the service box.”

Get low and use your legs

open image in gallery Start low to drive power into your shot (Alamy/PA)

“It is a common misconception that all the strength in tennis is in the arms,” says Van de Braam. “Don’t stand too tall when you play, get low and as you hit the ball, drive up with your legs. This will create a lot of power from the lower body.”