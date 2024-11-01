How to combat loneliness this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Have you ever experienced a sense of loneliness creep up on you out of nowhere during the winter period?

The colder weather can make socialising more difficult and less appealing which can provoke a flurry of negative emotions.

But what factors contribute towards this seasonal wave of loneliness? And is there anything we can do to combat it?

Why do people often feel lonely in the winter?

The prolonged periods of darkness during winter can impact our emotional wellbeing.

“During winter we spend less time in direct or visible sunlight, reducing the body production of vitamin D which plays a role in our feelings and mood regulation,” highlights Dr Rachael Molitor, chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University. “Sunlight also influences serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that also regulates mood, and melatonin, a hormone that plays a role in sleepiness.

“With these biological changes due to the darker, shorter days across winter, we can feel more negative, focusing on thoughts and feelings associated with this, such as loneliness.”

Winter can be a particular challenging time for the older generation who live alone.

“This is due to a number of factors around mobility and transport, health concerns, or isolation due to reduced availability of other people at this time,” explains Molitor. “Decreased mobility may limit the possibility for older adults to get out and about, thus reducing social opportunities that others may have.”

However, we have spoken to some mental health experts who have suggested several things we can do to overcome any feelings of loneliness which may arise over the next couple of months…

Start talking

“Feeling lonely is not a weakness – it’s a signal that you have social needs which are not being met,” says Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead and senior clinician at Nuffield Health. “When we speak about our problems, it helps us feel less alone in them.”

Keep in touch online

If distance is an issue, set up a family Zoom or FaceTime.

“Even if you can’t be in the same place as your loved ones, with technology these days, there’s no reason why you still can’t spend time together on Zoom or Skype,” says Stacey Chishiri, occupational therapist at Cygnet Health Care.

Connect with people who have similar interests

“Write a list of the things you love to do and then explore the online content created by people who share your passion, or if you don’t have access to the internet – check if there’s any in-person groups in your area,” says Gunn. “Even just watching someone talk about something you’re interested in can help you feel enthused, engaged and less alone.”

Try journaling

“Writing down thoughts, whether positive or negative, helps you to process your emotions,” explains Chishiri.

Get lost in a good film or book

“’You’re never alone with a good book’, is a clichéd but true sentiment,” says Gunn. “If you can’t be with your loved ones, then escaping into another world by reading a good book or watching one of your favourite films can be a great way to keep busy.”

Write a letter

“Revisit the art of letter writing and send your friends and family who live further afield a letter or maybe even a postcard,” suggests Gunn. “Putting pen to paper can help you focus your thoughts and provide an update for the receiver.”

Volunteer

“Volunteering for a cause you feel passionate about and supporting people less fortunate than yourself is an incredibly rewarding experience and one that can help you appreciate the positives in your life,” says Chishiri. “It helps you connect with others and do something good, which can also make you feel good in the process.”

Embrace the opportunity to be alone

“Think of things that are new to you or you have wanted to do but never had the time,” encourages Chishiri. “For example, reading the book you have always wanted to read, watching a movie or box set that you missed first time round, listening to a new genre of music or picking up an instrument or language CD that you can starting learning.”