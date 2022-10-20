Adrenaline-loving woman who plans to skydive aged 95 says ‘life begins at 60’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An adrenaline-loving 90-year-old woman is urging people to stop seeing old age as a barrier to doing things they’ve always dreamed of.

Mercy Baggs, from Wiltshire, has previously skydived twice, at ages 77 and 89, despite undergoing surgery to remove two tumours from her spine in 2007.

The former police officer was left struggling to work following the operation but was determined to not let her life “stagnate”.

Baggs is now sharing her experiences as part of a new campaign by food delivery service Wiltshire Farm Foods, offering people over the age of 55 a chance to complete bucket list items.

In collaboration with TV personality and dancer Dame Arlene Philips, Wiltshire Farm Foods has set up a “Wishlist Fund” to support people with activities.

Recalling her first skydiving experience, Baggs told PA: “My husband wasn’t too keen, but the point is that I was 77 and I thought that my life was beginning to stagnate – nothing very exciting was happening – and I wanted to do something different.”

She took part in the skydive to raise money for charity, which added to her enthusiasm for the activity.

“At first when the door opens, it is very cold – the wind was blowing us from side to side – but gradually you start to enjoy it,” Baggs said.

(PA)

“You’re literally skydiving and suddenly the parachute opens, and you see everything below you and it’s an exhilarating experience like no other.”

Baggs believes “life begins at 60” and that age is “just a number”. Sharing a few words of wisdom for fellow over 55s, she said: “Never let anyone make you feel like you cannot do something because of your age because I don’t.”

The thrill seeker added that she plans to take part in a third skydive for her 95th birthday.

Philips commented: “I’d love to see more people live out their lifelong dreams in their mature years and embrace the freedom that older age brings, and that’s why I’m working with Wiltshire Farm Foods to launch the Wishlist Fund. Life is for living, so live it!”

A Wiltshire Farm Foods spokesperson added that by stepping in to help get items ticked off people’s wish lists, the food company hopes to “[facilitate] the older generation’s most cherished desires”.

People over the age of 55 who would like to nominate themselves or someone they know for the fund may apply here. Applications close on 25 October.