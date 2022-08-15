England’s poorest people have more diagnosed illnesses 10 years earlier than the rich

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 60-year-old woman in the most deprived part of England has the same level of illness as a 76-year-old woman living in a wealthy area, new research suggests.

There is a similar yet smaller gap in men’s health – a 60-year-old man in the poorest areas can expect to have the same level of health as a 70-year-old from one of the country’s richest areas.

The Health Foundation found that, on average, those who spend most of their lives in poor areas have more diagnosed illnesses more than 10 years earlier than those in affluent parts of the country.

This also affects overall life expectancy. A woman from a deprived area lives five years less than her counterpart in a wealthy area.

She can also expect to spend more than half (44 years) of her life in ill health, compared to a woman in a rich area who, research found, can expect to spend 46 per cent (41 years) of her life in poor health.

Meanwhile, the average man from a deprived area has an average life expectancy of 78, dying nine years earlier than a man from an affluent area.

Additionally, children growing up in poor parts of the country are more likely to be living with conditions such as asthma and epilepsy. In their twenties, they are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic pain, alcohol pain, anxiety and depression.

In their thirties, these groups are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The study also observed ethnic disparities in diagnosed illness. People from Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Black Caribbean backgrounds are more likely to have long-term illnesses than the white population.

Those of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent have the highest rates of diagnosed chronic pain, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, while diagnosed anxiety, depression and alcohol problems are more prevalent in white people.

Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA) (PA Media)

The Health Foundation has called on the incoming prime minister – either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – to ensure that these issues are addressed in the upcoming Health Disparities White Paper.

Jo Bibby, director of healthy lives at the Health Foundation, commented: “The NHS wasn’t set up to carry the burden of policy failings in other parts of society.

“A healthy, thriving society must have all the right building blocks in place, including good quality jobs, housing and education. Without these, people face shorter lives, in poorer health. This has a big economic impact, with many older workers now leaving the labour market due to ill-health.

“Both leadership candidates have committed to taking forward the levelling-up agenda, including the commitment to improve life expectancy in the most deprived areas – but this can only be achieved via concerted action across practically every government department.

“The delayed Health Disparities White Paper provides an opportunity to outline such a plan. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss should both commit to addressing health inequalities if they become Prime Minister – and delivering for red wall areas and disadvantaged communities across the country.”