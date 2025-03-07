These are the seven things women’s health experts wish everybody knew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to women’s health, there is a lot of advice to digest.

However, often essential information flies under the radar, meaning it can be hard to really understand your own body.

Topics such as menopause, menstruation and endometriosis are - wrongly - still taboo subjects.

But to help shine a light on these essential topics, we’ve reached out to several top women’s health experts to help debunk some common misconceptions.

Here’s seven things they wish everyone knew about women’s health…

open image in gallery Truths about women’s health can be hard to come by. Here’s some expert advice ( Getty Images )

1. Women shouldn’t have to put up with painful, heavy periods

No woman should have to endure the burden of painful, heavy periods – yet for many, it is an all-too-common reality.

“Painful, heavy and irregular periods are not normal and women shouldn’t have to just put up with it,” says Dr Samantha Wild, clinical lead for women’s health at Bupa Health Clinics. “We often see women in our clinics who have suffered in silence from this for years, even to the point where it stopped them from doing their daily routines such as exercising or going to work.

“It’s so important to seek help for heavy, painful and irregular periods especially if they are having an impact on your daily life.”

2. Heart disease is not a ‘man’s disease’

Heart disease is frequently mislabelled as a ‘man’s disease’, but the truth is, it affects women just as significantly, often with unique symptoms and risks that go unrecognised.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women and coronary heart disease kills more than twice as many women as breast cancer in the UK every year,” says Wild. “Knowing what increases your risk of heart disease is really important – this can include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and being overweight, and making lifestyle changes to lower this risk can save your life.”

3. Menopause doesn’t just affect women over 50

“Menopause refers to one day in time when you can retrospectively look back and say that you have not had a period for 12 consecutive months,” explains Dr Claire Phipps, GP and BMS menopause specialist at London Gynaecology. “Before this you are perimenopausal and after this post-menopausal.

“Symptoms can start from mid-40s, but no two women are the same. Some will have an early menopause (periods stopping below the age of 45) and some will have primary ovarian insufficiency (periods stopping below the age of 40).”

4. Menopause isn’t just hot flushes

“In addition to the characteristic hot flush, there are many other related symptoms that can have a significant impact on a patient’s quality of life, such as nausea, joint aches, an increase in allergies, memory loss and palpitations, to name a few,” highlights Dr Shirin Lakhani, intimate health and women’s health expert.

“The lack of awareness regarding menopausal symptomatology may result in needless anxiety for patients and a feeling of helplessness.”

5. Pregnancy doesn’t cure endometriosis

open image in gallery

“While some women experience temporary relief from symptoms during pregnancy due to hormonal changes, pregnancy should not be seen as a cure for endometriosis,” clarifies Mr Hemant Vakharia, consultant gynaecologist at London Gynaecology. “Sadly, some patients are still being advised to get pregnant as a way of curing endometriosis.

“It’s important to see a specialist to discuss all treatment options available and individualise your care. Patients can be treated with the combined pill, progesterone-only pill, progesterone intrauterine device or surgery.”

6. Endometriosis doesn’t always show up on scans

“Endometriosis does not always show up on standard imaging, such as ultrasounds or MRIs, especially if performed by those who are not experienced in diagnosing endometriosis,” says Vakharia. “This is especially true in superficial endometriosis where the signs can be very subtle or when the disease affects areas not easily visualised.

“If you have been told your scan is normal but have persistent symptoms – such as chronic pelvic pain, heavy periods, or pain during sex – it’s essential to advocate for yourself and seek a specialist for further evaluation.”

7. UTIs are preventable

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are preventable with the right precautions and awareness.

“Recurrent UTIs can be triggered by dehydration, hormonal changes, or even certain habits like holding in urine too long,” explains Miss Shazia Malik, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at The Portland Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK. “Drinking plenty of water, emptying your bladder before and after sex, and considering vaginal oestrogen (for postmenopausal women) can help prevent them from making an unwelcome return.

“Furthermore, always clean from front to back after going to the toilet, and avoid having baths with oils and scented products too frequently.”