Yolanda Hadid returns to Instagram after Lyme disease relapse

Yolanda Hadid has returned to Instagram after a nine-month break from the social media platform.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cited depression and a relapse in her Lyme disease as a reason for the break.

In a caption accompanying a picture of herself sitting in the sunshine, Hadid wrote: “Coming back from a nine-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life.

“After the loss of my mother I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse…. The emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system.

“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life.”

The 58-year-old mother of models Bella and Gigi, and actor Anwar Hadid, continued by saying it’s “so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own”.

“Texting is so much easier than picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” she continued.

“I realised that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and it’s creating a deep loneliness within us. Remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones?

“A device to call people without the constant pressure to answer emails, texts and many hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and are often left uninspired.”

Hadid called the detox a “wonderful reset” and a “time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day”.

“Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life,” she continued. “Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family.

“I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too.”

Bella Hadid commented on her mother’s post, writing, “We love you”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented: “I do remember those times, and agree with you. Sadly, once Pandora’s Box has been opened….”

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 when an active infection was discovered in her brain.

According to the NHS, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection which can be spread to humans by ticks. A tick bite can be an early symptom of Lyme disease, but other signs include a headache, muscle pain, loss of energy and a high temperature.

Hadid underwent a TVAM (Transvascular Autonomic Modulation) procedure in 2016 which can relieve Lyme patients of symptoms like brain fog and fatigue.