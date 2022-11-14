Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.

The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.

When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”

Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”

While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her new baby, her comments come just three days after her cover story with Marie Claire, where she confirmed her pregnancy and posed with her baby bump.

Although she didn’t publicly address her pregnancy at the time, Kazan also showed off her pregnant stomach last month, while walking the red carpet for She Said at the 60th annual New York Film Festival.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Kazan, who also shares her four-year-old daughter, Alma Bay, with Dano, opened up about motherhood and addressed some of the challenges that come with juggling her acting career and parenting.

“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities,” she said. “I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2018, Dano confirmed that he and Kazan had welcomed their first child.

“I’m so tired and I’m so in love,” he said about becoming a parent. “It’s so extreme. Your heart has gone supernova in one sense.”

One month later, Kazan, who’s dated the director since 2007, shared some rare insight into becoming a mother and how “terrifying” it was during an interview with the Evening Standard.

“It’s a really weird time,” she said. “Altogether it’s a little overwhelming. Everything looks different on the other side of having a child.”

In July 2020, The F Word star also took to Twitter to candidly discuss the challenges that came with balancing her career and personal life throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m so lucky to have my work and to have my child and to have my health and to have my partner, and for one million other reasons,” she wrote. “But the reality of trying to do two things at once...all the time... I think about you all out there, doing your impossible juggle, and I send love.”

“The way I RUN TO MY DESK as soon as she’s napping, the way I have to gasp sometimes because I’m trying to write so fast I forget to breathe,” she added. “I don’t feel like I have much to say here right now but I do want to reach my arms out to every parent with small kids trying to work from home in these last months. If hugging were allowed, I’d hug you all.”