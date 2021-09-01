Zoella welcomes first child with boyfriend Alfie Deyes and announces unique baby name

Zoe Sugg, aka Zoella, has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend of eight years, Alfie Deyes.

The YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur shared a photograph of her newborn baby girl on Instagram, revealing that she had named her “Ottilie”.

The name derives from the German medieval name Otto, which can mean “prosperous in battle”, “riches”, or “wealth”.

The photograph shows Ottilie lying down on a white and multi-coloured polka dot blanket in a pale blue onesie with a mustard yellow bow tied around her head.

“She’s here!” Sugg captioned the image. “Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes.”

Sugg added that her daughter was born on 29 August.

The post has already garnered more than 1.4 million likes and thousands of congratulatory comments from friends and fans.

“Congratulations! Welcome to the mum club!! Gorgeous!!” commented fellow YouTuber Louise Pentland.

“So so happy for you both, she’s beautiful and can’t wait to meet her,” added Tanya Burr.

Sugg had been actively posting about her pregnancy on social media throughout.

In July, she shared a photograph of herself at 31 weeks, explaining how she had been feeling “overwhelmed”.

“Thinking of all the things I want to get done before she’s here, things we still need to buy, people I want to see before we have her, places I want to go… not that any of that really matters but my mind is really going into overdrive!” she wrote.

“I’m just trying to get a few small things done a day so I’m edging closer to feeling like I’m prepared but I’m starting to think even at 40 weeks you probably don’t feel that prepared?”

The YouTuber first announced she and Deyes were expecting a child in March.

Sugg made the announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a video featuring her Deyes.

The 30-year-old wrote in the caption: “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September”.

The accompanying video featured a clip filmed during Sugg’s pregnancy scan, her observing her bump in the mirror and Deyes embracing her as they show a scan picture to the camera.