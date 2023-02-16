Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have revealed the name of their baby boy.

The couple announced the birth of their first baby together last month with a photo of the sleeping child wrapped up in the new parents’ hands on Instagram.

On Wednesday (15 February), the pair revealed that the child’s name is inspired by both of their families.

Heather, 35, is a realtor at the Oppenheim Group, the agency that forms the basis of Netflix’s luxury real estate reality TV show Selling Sunset.

In an Instagram post posted on Wednesday, Heather announced the child is named Tristan Jay El Moussa.

She explained that they chose the first name as Tarek, 41, was originally supposed to be named Tristan. As for his middle name, the Selling Sunset star says Jay is also her father’s middle name, after four generations of the name in her family.

In the Instagram post, Heather explained that they experienced some “scary moments” before she went into labour.

“We were at my final doctor appointment and our Dr rushed us to the hospital to get monitored because Tristan’s movements had slowed down. I was four days past his due date,” she explained.

She said that by the time her waters broke, everything happened “really fast”.

“Tristan’s heart rate was dropping very low every time I’d push and was staying low. Which was terrifying,” she explained.

“My doctor told me that we had to get him out right away. I had four more pushes and to give it my all and she was going to use a vacuum to help get him out fast or otherwise we would have to do an emergency C-section.”

She praised her partner Tarek for holding her hand and “talking me through everything”.

Heather continued: “I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest.”

“Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained and so in love already.”

She concluded that it was “scary but beautiful” and praised Tarek, as well as her doctor and all the nurses at the hospital.

The couple were in the middle of IVF treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo when they found out that Heather was pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” she told People in July.

“We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

After the disbelief subsided, she found she was delighted. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she said. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”