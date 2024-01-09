Heidi Klum shares look at 2024 Golden Globes Awards food

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum revealed what kind of food attendees were served at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards.

The 50-year-old America’s Got Talent judge attended the 7 January awards ceremony with her husband Tom Kaulitz and shared on social media the “amazing” meal they were served throughout the evening. Most notably, they were served dishes from celebrity hotspot Nobu – the restaurant's logo can be seen on the sushi dish’s serving platter in Klum’s video.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa – the renowned chef behind the luxe restaurant chain – curated the exclusive menu.

“Our team is honored to be a part of this extraordinary collaboration,” the chef said in a statement. “Crafting a menu for such an iconic event allowed us to push the boundaries of creativity. We hope the menu adds a touch of magic to an already unforgettable evening.”

In her video, Klum can be heard explaining to her followers that some of the dishes of the night included her Nobu “favourites” including seared miso black cod and yellowtail jalapeño sashimi. In the video, she can be heard telling the waiter, “I’m so excited about this. Can we have seconds?”

The supermodel mistakenly identified the salmon tartare with caviar as tuna tartare according to a picture of the menu posted by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchannan on X, formerly known as Twitter. The menu gave viewers a greater insight into what their favourite stars were indulging in throughout the swanky evening. It showed that attendees also munched on sashimi salad with Matsuhisa dressing, and a trio of nigiri – salmon, tai, and tuna.

The extravagant dining wasn’t the only lavish experience in store for Golden Globes guests this year, with the ceremony’s organisers also joining forces with lifestyle magazine Robb Report for exclusive gift bags for the winners and presenters that are reportedly worth $500,000 each.

“I expect savvy wine collectors to be jumping on the rare allocation of the Liber Pater wines, which would be a sophisticated addition to any cellar,” gift bag curator Paul Croughton shared with Spectrum News. “The stunning one-of-a-kind earrings from Coomi x Muzo are definitely red-carpet ready, so somebody is going to be very pleased with those unique pieces, but for those hitting the East Coast regularly, I also love the pizza-making master class from the team at Razza, one of the world’s highest-rated pizzerias — and who wouldn’t want to sample the pizza tasting-menu, too?”

The glamorous gift bags for the winners only served to sweeten the deal for celebrities and artists who vied for awards that evening night, with some of the other gifts and experiences including exotic yacht charter invitations, private jet credits, custom-made sneakers, and celebrity tattoo sessions.

The Globes’ gift bags and lavish Nobu dining experience marks a return to the entertainment industry’s penchant for excess and luxury after years of pared-down awards ceremonies due to the pandemic.