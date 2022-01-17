Heidi Klum has revealed that her legs were once insured by a client for $2m, and why one of her legs was considered “more expensive than the other”.

The supermodel, 48, discussed the insurance policy taken out on her legs during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was asked about the price placed on her limbs during a segment called: “Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum”.

In response to a prompt that read: “My legs were insured for $2m… another body part that should also be insured is …” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel began by revealing that she thinks her breasts also deserve to be insured.

Klum then went on to explain that she hadn’t been the one to take out the insurance policy on her lower limbs, as it had actually been a client.

“Also, I didn’t insure them, by the way, it was a client that insured them,” the model clarified. “It wasn’t me.”

Klum also revealed that one of her legs “was actually more expensive than the other” because of an injury she sustained when she was a child.

“One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” Klum continued. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one.

“It’s weird the things some people do.”

This is not the first time that Klum has opened up about her pricey legs, as she previously spoke with Extra in 2011 about the insurance policy, with the model explaining that she had her legs appraised in London.

“I didn’t personally have them insured, but a client of mine did,” she said, adding: “Basically, I was in London, and I had to go to this place where they check out your legs.”

At the time, the supermodel noted that her left leg wasn’t considered as “pricey” as her right one because of the childhood scar.

According to Klum, who spoke to People about the insurance policy in 2017, the scar meant that her left leg was insured for $1m, while her right leg was insured for $1.2m.

While speaking with DeGeneres, Klum was also asked to share what she wouldn’t be able to live without having at least once a week.

The question prompted Klum to initially answer “sex,” before she changed her response to “running on my treadmill” because “once a week doesn’t cut it either”.