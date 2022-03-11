Heidi Montag eats raw ‘sushi-style organs’ in bid to get pregnant

Reality star Heidi Montag has taken her “carnivore diet” to another level after stepping out on the streets of Los Angeles while ripping into a raw bison heart from a resealable bag.

The 35-year-old The Hills star has previously posted about her raw meat diet on her Instagram, where she gave followers her review of bull’s testicles and raw liver.

She told People Magazinethat she wanted to give the organ-rich diet “a try” because she has been “trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half”.

“I’m willing to try different things,” she said. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet.”

Montag added that she feels she has “a lot more energy, clarity, increased libido and overall improvement on chronic pain” since starting the carnivore diet, which involves eating only meat and animal products.

The TV personality said her interest in the restrictive diet was sparked physician Paul Saladino, one of the most well-known advocators of the diet and author of The Carnivore Code.

Montag said that while there is “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi”, animal organs “are very nutritious”.

“I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs,” she said, adding that she does like the taste of cooked meat, particularly foie gras.

There were mixed reactions to photographs of Montag eating raw bison heart from a resealable bag on social media, with some people horrified and others delighted by how bizarre the images appeared.

“My new LA goal is to see Heidi Montag eating a raw bison heart in public,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “This photo of Heidi Montag tearing into raw meat like she’s in a f***ing Julia Ducournau movie is going to get me through the rest of this year I swear.”

However, animal rights group PETA were unimpressed, tweeting: “Seems pretty heartless to steal someone else’s heart. They can’t live without it. Heidi Montag, you can.”

Montag has spoken candidly about her fertility issues previously, and said in a YouTube video last August that she had surgery to remove non-cancerous uterine polyps.

Uterine polyps are growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus, caused by overgrowth of cells in the lining. They are usually non-cancerous.

In her video, Montag said she hoped the polyps were “the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant”.

“Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away,” she added. However, in January, she told fans she was continuing to try for a second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

Montag, who is mother to her four-year-old son Gunner Stone, wrote in an Instagram post: “I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”