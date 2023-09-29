Helena Christensen says she has no interest in being in a supermodel documentary

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helena Christensen said she is not interested in participating in a supermodel documentary like her fellow supermodels Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Naomi Campbell did with the Apple TV docuseries, The Supermodels.

In an interview with WWD, the model explained that although she’s excited for her friends to share their stories in the docuseries, she has no regrets about not starring alongside them. When asked about the docuseries, Christensen commended her famous pals, “I think it’s amazing to see your friends do something together that is so vibrant, and [you’re] so happy for your friends.”

“Having been alongside them, knowing how it was, making it and creating it, makes me feel excited on their behalf that it’s now coming out,” she continued. “So I really respect them so much for doing this.”

But Christensen noted that if she had been given the option to “partake” in the documentary herself, she admitted that she “would’ve run away screaming.” She added to the outlet, “There is nothing I would’ve wanted to do less. I’m way too mellow for that. I really don’t need to make a whole thing.”

She explained that she’d rather move on with her life than sit down and rehash her 1990s modelling heyday. “I think it’s so great that they did it because then I can be excited about watching it through their eyes, but I’d just rather go upstate and swim in a river,” she said.

The docuseries looks back at the “supermodel era,” chronicling Crawford, Campbell, Turlington, and Evangelista’s rise to meteoric fame in the 1990s and domination of “the elite modelling world.”

Throughout the four episodes - The Look, The Fame, The Power and The Legacy – the supermodels were each interviewed on their “glory days” and “golden years.” The supermodels got candid about the obstacles they faced as they reached new heights of success and the ups and downs of their personal lives.

Helena Christensen attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Crawford for her part reflected on her whirlwind romance with Richard Gere. After being introduced in 1988, they eloped in Las Vegas in 1991 but called it quits by 1995.

In the docuseries, Crawford explained that because she was much younger than Gere at the time and didn’t know herself quite yet, she lost sight of who she was. “You’re willing to kind of mould yourself around whoever you are in love with,” she continued. “He was older, so I just was like in a different circle and not doing some of those same fashiony things anymore.”

The 57-year-old supermodel wasn’t the only one to reflect on past relationships, Evangelista opened up about her tumultuous 5-year marriage to Gérard Marie, the European chief of Elite Model Management at the time.

“I learned that maybe I was in the wrong relationship,” she reflected. ​​“It’s easier said than done to leave an abusive relationship. I understand that concept because I lived it. If it was just a matter of saying, ‘I want a divorce, see ya’... it doesn’t work that way.” The supermodel added, “He knew not to touch my face, not to touch the money-maker, you know?”

She continued: “I married him when I was 22 and I got out when I was 27 and he let me out as long as he got everything. But I was safe and I got my freedom.”