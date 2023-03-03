Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A poll of 2,000 people found when asked who their all-time hero is, the nation’s mums topped the list with 22 per cent of the vote – beating dads with 12 per cent.

While others selected beloved teachers, best friends, and even their local lollipop men and women.

A third consider kindness a modern heroic act while 21 per cent think simply being a good listener makes someone a hero, in its own small way.

The research was conducted by Babybel to launch its “My Hero is...” Red Nose Day campaign, in partnership with Comic Relief 2023 - offering fundraising inspiration on all of its packagings.

The cheese brand has teamed up with Diversity member, Jordan Banjo, who took to the streets of London to perform everyday heroic acts – dressed in an iconic superhero cape.

The dancer and TV personality said: “For me, my mum is my hero - she’s someone who inspires me every day.

"She works seven days a week as my manager, Diversity’s manager, running a community dance school, and working with charities, but always has time for my brother, sister and myself, and anyone who could ever need her.

"I feel genuinely inspired from speaking to so many people as part of Babybel’s Red Nose Day campaign, hearing about the heroes around us.”

Speaking to the public about their true heroes, it came to fruition that real heroes definitely don’t wear capes.

A spokesperson for Babybel said: “There has been a huge shift in what we perceive a hero to be in recent years, and it’s great to see modern-day superpowers include kindness and the empowerment of others.

“This year we have partnered with Comic Relief for its 23rd year to celebrate those everyday acts of kindness that can really help those in need.

“We’ve all known someone who has faced up to an illness with bravery or stood up for someone when necessary – those are the real heroes.”

Of those who picked their ‘everyday hero’, the main reason for doing so was that the person was always there when they were needed (70 per cent).

Just over half (55 per cent) consider their choice to be selfless, while 34 per cent think their hero is so humble and unassuming, they aren’t even aware of the positive impact they have on other people’s lives.

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) would also like to follow in their hero’s footsteps and be led by their example.

Just over half (55 per cent) have been inspired to be more confident by the person they consider heroic, and 46 per cent have been moved to do better for others.

And it’s not just one person inspiring the nation – as on average, adults have no fewer than three people they consider heroic in their day-to-day lives.

Exactly six in 10 agree the definition of a hero has changed in recent years – moving away from superheroes and celebrities and shifting more to the everyday person.

Nearly seven in 10 (68 per cent) also believe everyday heroes are modest and don’t want recognition, according to the OnePoll results.

The Babybel spokesperson added: “It’s easy for small acts to be overlooked or overshadowed by grand gestures.

“But it’s great to see people wanting to shine a spotlight on the everyday heroes around them and see how they too can be heroes this Red Nose Day just by being kind, selfless and listening to others.”