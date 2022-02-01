A woman has revealed that after doing some vacuuming in her new apartment, she found “a hidden safe” within the floor.

In a TikTok video posted on 22 January, @imthefookinlizardking, Liz, showed the floor of her apartment. After removing the carpet, she revealed a safe, which was still locked.

“I bought a house in November and just found a hidden safe in the floor,” the text over the video explains. “The house was built in the late 70s.”

“How the heck do I open it?” she asked.

The video has over 6.6m views, so far, with TikTok users in the comments making a few jokes in the comments about the best way to open this safe.

“Dynamite or nitroglycerin,” one wrote, while another said: “Use a stethoscope like in the movies”.

Other viewers had more specific suggestions, such as calling a locksmith or the company who made the safe.

However, some viewers claimed that trying to open the safe may not be worth the hassle.

“Okay but if they were smart enough to put it in,” one TikTok user said. “They were smart enough to clear it out before they left. Save your money.”

In a follow-up video, Liz noted that she called Bundy Lock and Key Company, who didn’t agree to come to look at the safe. She also called about “ten” other locksmiths.

“About four of five of them said that they don’t mess with floor safes,” she explained about the locksmiths. “Why? I guess they’re really challenging.”

Another thing that the TikTok user addressed is how she found the safe.

“I noticed it when I was vacuuming,” she said in the video, along with a photo of her carpet. “As you can see, there are little frayed pieces of the carpet right there, and then right here, there’s a line that shows up.”

“So when I ran my vacuum over it, I noticed those things weren’t coming up,” she added. “Got down to investigate, was able to pull the carpet right up, and then boom, hidden safe.”

In another video, Liz shared snippets of a phone call with a man named Jim, who she referred to as “the infamous safe opener”. She explained to him where she found the safe and that many locksmiths told her that they didn’t want to touch it.

“The one locksmith that said they would touch it was like, ‘yeah it’s going to cost you like $700 to drill it open,’” she claimed.

Liz told Jim that the dial on the safe still turns properly, and he ended up arranging a time to look at this item.

“Jim is a safe cracking EXPERT,” she wrote in the caption. “But he’s IN & we’re scheduling time for him to come out.”

Liz has continued to post updates this safe. She noted in a video posted yesterday that Jim was set to come and try to open it the next day.

The Independent has reached out to Liz for a comment.