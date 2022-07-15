Hilaria Baldwin says her body is ‘slowing down’ in seventh pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin has reflected on going through her seventh pregnancy at the age of 38.

The yoga instructor and wife of actor Alec Baldwin, 64, said she feels the her “age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies” as she enters the third trimester.

Posting a throwback video of herself exercising in high heels on Instagram, Hilaria wrote in the caption: “As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down.

“I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active.

“We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is,” she continued.

“Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def [sic] feel.”

Hilaria concluded her post: “Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby.

“The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story.”

Earlier this week, she shared a pregnancy scan showing her unborn baby’s face and joked: “Unsurprisingly, Alec and I are making a very Baldwinito-looking baby… yet again. There she is!”

The couple announced they were expecting their seventh child together in March and said the new arrival will be a “very bright spot in our lives”.

They welcomed their youngest child in March 2021, six months after Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child. Neither Alec nor Hilaria, or their representative clarified if the baby was adopted or born through surrogacy.

Alec and Hilaria have been married for eight years. They share daughters María Lucía, 17 months, and Carmen, eight, as well as sons Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Remeo, three, and Eduardo, 23 months.

The Boss Baby star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.