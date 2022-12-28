Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilary Swank has candidly shared her happiness and excitement to be pregnant with twins in a sweet Christmas post.

Swank, 48, is expecting her first children with husband Philip Schneider, with the Oscar-winner first announcing the pregnancy in October.

On Instagram on Monday, Swank shared a photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while wearing holiday-themed pyjamas and cradling her pregnant stomach.

“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!” the Fatale star wrote. “Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take.”

The sentimental post prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from Swank’s followers and peers, with many sharing congratulatory messages.

“So happy for you!!! Cutest little elves,” Selma Blair wrote, while Julianne Hough commented: “So happy for you.”

Debra Messing also commented on the post, with the fellow actor writing: “Mama!!!” while Lindsay Lohan added: “Merry Christmas!”

Swank revealed that she and Schneider were to become first-time parents during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

At the time, Swank said that becoming a mother had been something she wanted for “a long time”.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The actor and Schneider exchanged vows in August 2018 after beginning their relationship in 2016.

According to Swank, although she has always wanted to become a mother, she wanted to wait until she was at the “right” place in her career and relationship.

“I was having a career and just not having the right relationship until five years ago now, four years ago now, and just you know all the elements needed to come together and be right,” she told Extra.