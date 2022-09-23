Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has recounted the “worst date [she’s] ever been on,” which she said ended with her date requesting she Venmo him because she wouldn’t go home with him. He then messaged her for weeks after.

Peyton, who goes by the username @peytonnriddle on TikTok, shared a video about the Hinge date this week, in which she began by noting that she wanted to tell “the entire world” about the horrible date, which happened to be her first dating app date.

She says the date started off on a bad note because she arrived at the restaurant only to realise that they wouldn’t be able to accommodate the pair because her date hadn’t made a reservation. Her date also ended up being 45 minutes late, at which point he picked her up from the restaurant and drove them to a different location.

However, after parking, Peyton said her date tried to show her something on his phone. “There’s porn open on his phone,” she said in the video, adding that when she pointed this out, her date didn’t “react”.

Peyton then revealed that her date, who she said is in medical school, proceeded to share an inappropriate story about his job in an effort to “make things less weird”.

The date apparently continued to get worse after the duo entered the restaurant. Peyton claimed the man ordered two martinis, which he proceeded to drink in quick succession.

In the video, the TikToker revealed that the man also called her “poor” during the meeting and told her that her job was “stupid”.

“It was bad,” she continued, before admitting that it was “poor judgement” that she hadn’t decided to leave before the end of the date.

Things managed to get worse at the end of the night, Peyton claimed, at which point her Hinge match asked her to go home with him.

In response to her denial, Peyton said her date began to argue with her and became “aggressive,” with the TikToker revealing that she responded by telling the man that she thought he was “conceited” and that the date had been “really unpleasant”.

“And he’s ultimately like: ‘I will not be a beta male. You will either come home with me or you’re going to pay for your drinks that I just bought you,’” Petyon recalled, adding that she Venmoed the man $40 on the spot to “never see [him] again”.

Despite sending the man money for her drinks, Peyton said he continued to reach out to her by phone, prompting her to end up blocking him. She said he also requested another $20 for her drinks.

The Hinge date then switched to Instagram, where he continued to send her “unhinged” messages.

“Is that normal? Has this happened to anyone else,” Peyton concluded the video, before writing in the caption: “My worst date ever like, how does the story keep getting worse and worse.”

In a follow-up video, Peyton shared screenshots of the messages her Hinge date sent, in which he apologised for their first date and asked to see her again. After Peyton declined, the man proceeded to send her a photo of his dog and allege that she was the “conceited one” for not asking about his pet.

In other messages, the man informed Peyton that he was a “pretty good and unique dude”. In further messages sent over Instagram, the Hinge date continued to try to convince Peyton to go out with him again, but noted that he wasn’t “gonna press if [she] didn’t see what’s special” about him.

Despite her not answering, the date continued to message Peyton with the screenshots showing him urging her not to be a “drama queen”.

“Yes or no, don’t be a drama queen,” he wrote, before following up with: “Alright you suck” when Peyton didn’t answer.

The man then unfollowed her on Instagram.

“Worst first date RECEIPTS like all I can say is huh,” she captioned the video.

On TikTok, where Peyton’s second video has been viewed more than 2.9m times, viewers have expressed their shock over the man’s audacity.

“I can’t believe there are people like this out there,” one person commented, while another said: “Girl name drop so no one else has to experience this.”

“After this video I will never be dating a man again,” someone else said.

Others were especially concerned considering the man in question is in medical school, with someone else writing: “He’s a medical student?! That’s the most concerning part of all this.”

“Really concerned this man is someone’s future doctor,” another person wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Peyton for comment.