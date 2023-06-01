Woman stunned by response after putting her credit score on Hinge profile

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has shared some of the wild responses she got on Hinge, after she added her credit score to her profile.

Shan, who goes by the username @spreadsheetshan, shared a video on TikTok last week about the experience. She started the photo montage by describing the situation as: “Added my credit score to my Hinge and here’s how it went.”

She proceeded to show the picture of her credit score: 804. The screenshot came from the website Credit Wise, which described her credit score as “excellent”. In this photo, she also shared a screenshot a response from a man named Aaron.

“All I needed to see,” he replied, as he reacted to her credit score on Hinge. “Drinks next Thursday?”

Shan’s photo montage continued with another response to the prompt, as one match named Kai said: “Holy s*** marry me.” As the responses continued, one person named Michael called the credit score a “great flex,” while another match joked that he was “aroused” by Shan’s score. Another man noted that while he’d “never seen” someone on Hinge include their credit score, he “respected” Shan’s decision to do so.

The photo montage concluded with more reactions to the credit score, such as: “Hot” and “Woah”. Another person replied with “800s club,” in order to indicate the range in which their own credit scores fall.

In the caption, Shan also poked fun at her decision to include her credit score on Hinge, as she joked that it was “for research purposes only”.

A credit score is a mathematical formula that helps lenders determine how likely you are to pay back a loan. Credit scores are based on your credit history and range from 300 to 850. Speaking to The Independent, Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, also said that this score could “determine how comfortable people are to lend you money”.

As of 30 May, Shan’s TikTok slideshow has more than 1.3m views, with people poking fun at how they’d feel about adding their credit scores to their dating profiles.

“Girl if they saw my credit score I’d be blocked,” one joked.

“About to add my 520 and my ADHD diagnosis just for fun,” another quipped.

A third wrote: “There should be a dating app that analyses your banking apps and matches you with financially compatible people.”

Other people shared their concerns about the men’s finances and dating intentions, since they chose to reply to Shan’s credit score.

“I feel like this is a red flag on their end,” one wrote, while another agreed: “The way I would think that noticing [the credit score] is a red flag.”

A third claimed: “I would immediately assume all those people are poor.”

Some joked that Shan didn’t need to show her score in the first place, one of which wrote: “Girl the men don’t need to know that. let them show you THEIR credit score.”

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Shan explained what encouraged her to put her credit score on her Hinge profile.

“I had the idea of adding my credit score to my Hinge because I wanted my profile to stand out and attract guys with similar priorities,” she said. “I felt like a guy that would find my credit score impressive, would also be someone that prioritised his finances.”

The Independent has contacted Shan for comment.

Meanwhile, Shan isn’t the only one who went viral by putting their credit score on Hinge. In February, Leah Nicewander shared the shocking amount of matches that she got, after including her credit score on Hinge. It also appeared that adding this to her dating profile paid off, as she said that she ended up going on “17 dates in 30 days”.