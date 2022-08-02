Best holiday books revealed in poll

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You has been named the best holiday read in a new poll – beating the Harry Potter collection and Fifty Shades of Grey.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird completed the top five.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, by John Boyne, came sixth, followed by The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman and The Diary of Anne Frank.

Other popular reads included My Sister’s Keeper, by Jodi Picoult, and Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games.

The research, commissioned by holiday company Original Cottages, also found travellers expected to get through five books during a typical getaway.

And 60 per cent said they would read more on a week’s holiday than in an average working week.

Nearly six in 10 (58 per cent) preferred to read when away as they could relax and unwind, with 59 per cent believing that buying new books was a key part of holiday preparations.

Romance was considered the top genre to read on a staycation, while other respondents enjoyed mysteries, historical and literary fiction.

But rather than trying something new, 39 per cent stuck to a genre they knew they loved and read all the time at home.

Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) thought reading was a good way to escape and switch off.

However, 37 per cent said they found it difficult to find the right book to buy when on holiday in the UK.

Sonia Holman, from Original Cottages said: “Holidays are all about escapism and there’s nothing quite like getting lost in a good book to help you disconnect from work and unwind.

“We hope that our summer holiday reading list will help Brits to feel inspired when it comes to packing a book for their next UK trip.”

The urvey also found 60 per cent of adults still preferred to read a physical copy of a book during a holiday, rather than on a tablet.

Summer reading favourites

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

2. Harry Potter collection by JK Rowling

3. Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L James

4. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

5. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

6. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas by John Boyne

7. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

8. The Diary of Anne Frank by Anne Frank

9. My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult

10. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

11. The Fault In Our Stars by John Green

12. Better off Dead by Lee Child and Andrew Child

13. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

14. Twilight by Stephanie Meyer

15. A Life on Our Planet by David Attenborough

16. Murder Before Evensong by Richard Coles

17. Over my Dead Body by Jeffrey Archer

18. The Murder Book by Mark Billingham

19. Normal People by Sally Rooney

20. Becoming Molly-Mae by Molly-Mae Hague

21. Diddly Squat by Jeremy Clarkson

22. Cat and Mouse by MJ Arlidge

23. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

24. Lion by Conn Iggulden

25. Billy Summers by Stephen King