From subtle sparkles to red hues: what to wear to your holiday parties

From office parties to neighbourhood get-togethers and family obligations, an overcast of planned events looms over you during the holidays. As much as you try and plan for the block ahead, last-minute additions and unforeseen switches seem to make a laughingstock of your preparation, leaving you in a scramble to piece together more than one festive yet appropriate look. And seasonal garb isn’t always the easiest to pull from the back of your closet on a time crunch.

Though holiday events elicit a more refined dress code than other shindigs thrown throughout the year, the “spirited” recommendation can also be too open-ended, especially factoring in the environment. For example, an ugly sweater cookie-making party will require a very different ensemble than an office party hosted at an upscale bar. We hope at least that was already obvious, but you’d be surprised how easy it is to teeter on the edge of tacky for holiday get-ups.

Here’s what to wear and what not to wear for holiday parties this year

Minimal denim

An air of elegance and opulence is woven into the shimmery season as decadent decorations are draped across buildings and strung across tall trees. The vibe isn’t laid-back or informal – quite the opposite. And one of the most obvious indicators of casualness is denim. Whether you team dark wash trousers with a matching blazer to craft an admittedly trendy Canadian tuxedo, we think wearing anything jean should be avoided at an event thrown during the holidays.

Satin, silk, knit, and chiffon

When narrowing down the perfect holiday garb, focus on the material pillars of the season – satin, silk, knitwear, and chiffon. Like the soft, chunky ribbon that flawlessly finishes a beautiful present, opt for a similar fabric for a long gown or a modest collar shirt. Focusing on a material representative of the spirit will also help keep you on theme if you can’t seem to find any colourful pieces in your closet.

A mini black silk dress with precious bow adornments in the back screams “holiday party” just as much as a green and red piece would. If you want to choose a knitwear option, steer clear of the classic “sweater dresses” and try and find a more unique option to give the garment more of that upscale feel. In other words, don’t just rummage through the men’s pullover section, looking for an oversized option to pull off as a dress. Instead, try finding a full-length knit dress with long balloon sleeves or a two-piece option with a long skirt and off-the-shoulder top. That said, wear chiffon cautiously. Layer a light coat over it or a modest shirt and shorts underneath it.

Red

Red has quickly become the token colour of the season. Between a burnt auburn, to a purple-infused shade, and the classic ruby, the standout hue is seemingly the only aspect that should be added to make any outfit fully festive. Men can choose to wear a sleek black sports coat with a pop of red peeking through the breast pocket, while women can don a dark demeanour with shiny red pumps. If you want to incorporate colour without adding the typical metallics, in this case, red is the way to go.

Opaque coloured tights, bows and chunky jewelery

If you have at least one nice dress, skirt, or shirt option ready in your wardrobe, all you need is the right accessories to make it spirited. Coloured tights, bows, and chunky jewelry can take an understated piece and transform it into an ensemble that reflects a look straight from the window display at Bergdorf Goodmans. All three embellishments can add the right structure and movement to any quiet base layer if done modestly, meaning there’s no need to try your hand at all three in one outfit. Pointed-toe heels with little bows, green tights, and a white babydoll dress may be too much, but the dress and green tights or just the heels would be more than enough.

On that note, while sparkles seem to dominate the holiday party fashion scene, it’s important not to go overboard. If you’re going to an office party, you want to look sophisticated and put-together, while pairing too many sparkly pieces together may have the opposite effect.

Suits without ties

Lastly, suits are always a safe option. But contrary to what you may think, they don’t always have to be worn with a tie. Depending on the invite and dress code, it may benefit you to go for a chic no-tie option, sticking with only a pair of pleated trousers, a crisp collared button-down, and a matching overcoat. A party is a more relaxed setting, so don’t come dressed to present a business proposal.