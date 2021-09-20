Holly Willoughby launches new lifestyle brand ‘Wylde Moon’

Holly Willoughby has just launched Wylde Moon, a new lifestyle platform where she will “curate, create and share” the things that she loves.

The presenter made the announcement on Monday by sharing a series of Instagram posts featuring imagery and promotional videos, along with a link to the brand new website.

“I invite you to come on in and join the journey. Let’s discover together, learn together, laugh together. Let’s celebrate and empower those around us. Let’s find out what we love,” she captioned one post.

In a statement on her website, the 40-year-old added: “In creating Wylde Moon for you, I’ve filled a need in me. I’d lost a part of who I was and that rediscovery has led me here, to a whole new place of beauty and power.”

The platform, which will be updated monthly, is split into seven categories: Women, Moonboard, Podcast, Energy, Beauty, Style and Family.

There is also a Boutique section, which is yet to be launched.

The first episode of the By The Light of the Moon podcast has been released, featuring Girls star Lena Dunham.

Willoughby said: “I want Wylde Moon to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt, the things I see and instantly want to share with others.

“I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands, their experiences.”

The host of This Morning is also about to publish her new book, Reflections, on 28 October.

The book will see Willoughby “reflecting on ways in which to navigate emotionally challenging situations, treat yourself with kindness and make your life beautiful inside out”.

“This book means so much to me and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she recently told fans on social media.