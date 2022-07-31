Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Chelsee Healey spoke about online abuse sent by trolls </p>

Chelsee Healey spoke about online abuse sent by trolls

(Getty Images)

Hollyoaks star Chelsee Healey says five-year-old daughter targeted with racist abuse

‘I’m quite thick-skinned. But when they send stuff about your child it’s a completely different ballgame,’ actor said

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 31 July 2022 17:15

Soap star Chelsee Healey says racist abuse has been directed at her five-year-old daughter.

Healey, who plays Goldie McQueen in the Channel 4 programme Hollyoaks, said that the remarks aimed at her daughter often leave her heartbroken.

“My daughter gets sent racist abuse through ­social media,” she told the Daily Star.

“I’ve been sent a lot of messages about Coco. When it’s about an innocent child it’s not nice. It’s heartbreaking. But I try not to reply back. I don’t entertain it.”

Healey also explained that she herself had been the victim of abuse online, particularly during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Recommended

She said: “When I was on Strictly, I got a lot of hate. It’s such a big show – that was the first time a lot of people had seen me. I got called ‘hippo’ and things like that.

“I’m quite thick-skinned. But when they send stuff about your child it’s a completely different ballgame.”

She told the tabloid that the trolling had become so bad that she had ceased reading reviews of the TV programmes she takes part in.

“If I get nice tweets, that’s really lovely,” she said. “But I don’t search because you’ll always find nasty stuff.”

However, Healey said she can and does seek support from her Hollyoaks liaison officer, whom she can speak to whenever she needs.

“And as a cast, we support each other. We are really close,” Healey added.

Coco features heavily on her mother’s Instagram account.

Recommended

“I’m not sure where I would be without you Coco… Thankyou for giving me a reason,” Healey wrote in a recent post.

“My Lifer. The only person who will Never be able to get rid of me,” another caption said, below a picture of the pair sporting matching tutus.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in