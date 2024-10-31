5 podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sunset Strip in Hollywood. Vaping. Returning to our dreams. There are so many important themes that have been discussed in this week’s podcast picks.

1. The Pull Up Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and life

The Pull Up Podcast is a weekly catch-up with friends Nathan (NB), Gbenga (Gbengz), Joel (JB) and Sope (SP).

Reflecting on how fast the year has gone, the hosts – who launched the podcast in 2020 – discuss whether we have had any Afrobeats hits this year, and play a quick game guessing the real names of some of the biggest entertainers in the world.

Punctuated with laughs, inside jokes and a real sense of community, NB, Gbengz, JB and SP discuss spirituality, witchcraft, how the Western world views religion, sleep paralysis, if eating cheese before bed leads to having nightmares and whether having a bedtime checklist could help.

It was interesting hearing them talk about the current vaping epidemic – especially among teenagers – what the government should be doing, why non-smokers vape, being street-smart and why it’s important to show up for your friends.

If you are looking for a podcast to keep you company or get a glimpse of black boy joy, The Pull Up Podcast may be one for you.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Trusting The Process

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Life and wellbeing

Whether Debra Chosen likes it or not, trusting the process has been her life’s mantra. So it’s exciting to see the return of her podcast of the same name – with a brand new look – after a three-year hiatus.

A lot has happened since then, including getting married to her now husband Demi Harper, but Chosen has obviously missed sharing with her listeners in this way.

In the first episode of season three, she has an unravelling yet powerful conversation with Harper, who is also a brand designer, strategist and founder of Bravery Studios, about where she has been, the journey she has been on mentally – particularly after her mother had a stroke – how life had hardened her, and what it really takes to return to our dreams.

While thankfully Chosen’s mother is still with us, that particular experience forced her to grapple with her trust in God, purpose and why she must prioritise showing up as her authentic self. However, it was the power of partnership in marriage and business that was a recurring theme throughout their conversation.

As the season progresses, Chosen will continue to have thoughtful conversations with other women who are still figuring it out too. Welcome back.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. The Hidden 20%

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Business, culture and health

The Hidden 20% was recently awarded Gold in the Interview category at the British Podcast Awards – and it’s clear why. Hosted by inventor and entrepreneur Ben Branson, who was diagnosed with autism and ADHD later in life in 2022, Branson’s interview style creates a comfortable atmosphere that allows his guests to relax and encourages candid, engaging conversations.

In this week’s episode, British comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke discusses his experience with dyslexia and how his brain works to fuel his comedy. He also speaks about more challenging topics like his struggles with alcohol, drugs and porn addiction.

For neurodiverse people or those curious about how their brains tick, this podcast contributes to the much-needed effort to break down the stigma and myths surrounding neurodivergent minds.

(By Amelia Braddick)

4. Small Time Critics

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: TV and film

If you love watching movies – and love even more chatting through the ins and outs of the plot, acting, writing, cinematography, etc, then you’re in good company with Small Time Critics.

Led by London-based friends Mahamed Hashi and Moe Hamid, who bill themselves as ‘a couple of small time guys that want to get into the big time’, the podcast is their space to indulge in their passion for all things film and unpicking what makes them great (or not so great, as the case may sometimes be).

In the latest episode, they put new horror flick Smile 2 in the spotlight – which they have very positive things to say about, although opinions differ when it comes to plot details and whether the first Smile film was better than this latest instalment.

One thing they do agree on is that Naomi Scott gives a stellar performance as Skye Riley, the movies’ lead, who is grappling with some hefty trauma and pain as the film’s creepy events unfold. They touch on some general discussion points too – such as why actors in horror movies don’t really tend to be considered for Oscars, no matter how great their performance.

(By Abi Jackson)

5. Lost Notes: Groupies

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Music and history

In the early 1970s, rock and roll mythology was being built in real-time on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood.

But when you look back at photographs of some of the famous bands from that era, where they are just hanging out backstage, you will always spot young girls in them, such as Lori Mattix, who was 14 at the time and known back then as Lori Lightning.

They were groupies, at the centre of the frame, next to some of the biggest stars in the world. But how did they get there?

In Women of the Sunset Strip, From the Pill to Punk – the eight-part, fifth series of the Lost Notes: Groupies history podcast – music journalist Jessica Hopper and Dylan Tupper Rupert explore how groupies are some of the most pivotal figures in the evolution of rock culture.

They discuss how they carved out their unique space of influence in a male-dominated scene and paved the way for women to take more agency in the coming years.

In the first episode, we hear from Mattix who leaves no stone unturned with her dynamic storytelling and hear more about a fascinating and unknown part of music history.

Please note, as a content warning his episode contains depictions of self-harm and suicidal expression.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)