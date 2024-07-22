Inside out: How to bring the indoors out this summer

Support truly

We spend a lot of time curating our interiors, getting the decor just right – but our outdoor spaces often deserve a bit more design attention.

Whether you have a petite urban patio or a sprawling countryside lawn, there are an abundance of ways to create a personality-filled al fresco area for lounging and dining, featuring the creature comforts we adore indoors.

Here, the experts share their top tips and tricks for curating an oasis to enjoy all summer long.

open image in gallery Consider highly durable materials like galvanised steel and teak wood ( Grythyttan )

“When creating an inviting outdoor scheme, start with a couple of staple furniture pieces – made from highly durable materials like galvanised steel and teak wood,” begins Bo Hellberg, chief marketing officer at Swedish outdoor furniture brand, Grythyttan.

Consider a smart dining table and chairs set, and if space allows, add some plush daybed sofas or sun loungers which give the feel of a high-end hotel. Invest in a couple of parasols or a pergola for protection from the elements. “Then add warmth with soft furnishings, like weatherproof cushions, pouffes, and rugs,” says Hellberg.

open image in gallery The Harlyn outdoor set from Andrew Martin is practical and visually pleasing ( Andrew Martin )

David Harris, design director at textile and furniture house, Andrew Martin, explains: “View your outdoor space as an extension of your interior aesthetic. Opt for garden furniture and decor that fits in with the overall look and feel inside your home, for connectedness.”

This can be achieved by upholstering both your indoor and outdoor furniture in the same hues or prints. Seek out dual-use fabrics, which are resistant to fading and water damage outdoors but are also perfect for upholstery in high-traffic homes with pets or young children.

open image in gallery Broad-striped textiles will infuse a sense of playfulness to your outside area ( Colours of Arley )

Tom Howard, founder of the eponymous garden design studio, adds, alternatively “The garden is a great place to have fun with colour, and make the bolder choices you may crave, but wouldn’t pursue indoors. You can play off the colours of your planted flowers or channel your favourite holiday destination by recreating the aesthetic – like using rich azure blue and bright white reminiscent of Greek islands.”

Try employing some broad cabana-striped textiles to infuse playfulness into any lacklustre corners. Look to fabric house Colours of Arley for an array of cheerful colour combinations.

open image in gallery Fabric house Colours of Arley can turn any corner into an inviting nook ( Colours of Arley )

Remember that garden get-togethers don’t have to end when the warm weather does. Consider investing in an outdoor fireplace, for an extra cosy factor. Here you can roast marshmallows, host a full-scale barbecue, or simply warm your toes – all year round.

Alexander Shepel, co-founder of design studio and bespoke furniture-making business, Shepel’, says: “When designing an outdoor fireplace, I always recommend prioritising robust natural materials, such as stone or brick, to fit seamlessly with your home’s facade and natural surroundings. Consider a circular banquette with a rounded firepit at its centre. This creates an inviting and meaningful gathering space, which is especially conducive to chatting.”

open image in gallery A rounded firepit will create a meaningful gathering space and inspire late-night chats ( Shepel’ )

Lastly, encourage your outdoor soirees to last long into the evening with thoughtful lighting solutions. Just like indoors, garden lighting has the dual role of curating an atmosphere and providing practical illumination.

Try placing sconces on your home’s exterior walls, brightening your tables with small rechargeable lamps, and hanging some string lights or rattan lanterns from tree branches for a romantic touch.