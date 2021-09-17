A high school student is being applauded after she shared a TikTok of her reaction to her unfaithful ex-boyfriend’s homecoming proposal.

On Wednesday, Yoalibeth, a 17-year-old high school student from Texas, uploaded the video to TikTok, where it has since gone viral.

In the video, Yoalibeth can be seen entering her school’s gym, where a crowd of fellow students had assembled to watch another student ask her to homecoming with a handwritten sign.

However, according to the teenager, who seemed surprised by the gesture as she walked up to the other student, the proposal was from her “cheating ex”.

While most of the conversations can not be deciphered from the video, the clip sees the 17-year-old ignore the suggestions to “say yes” and instead rip the poster in half, prompting her ex to run away.

Yoalibeth’s reaction was also met with shock among the crowd of students, who began to yell as she slowly walked away.

“My cheating ex asked me to hoco [homecoming] and this is what happened,” Yoalibeth wrote on the video.

As of Friday, the clip, which was captioned: “Got caught up,” has been viewed more than 3.8m times on TikTok, where viewers have shared their amusement and praised Yoalibeth for her handling of the situation.

“Queen energy,” one person commented, while another said: “As you should.”

Someone else added: “Men have nothing but the audacity.”

The Independent has contacted Yoalibeth for comment.