Of 2,597 adults on the property ladder, the research found that despite many returning to offices, 16 per cent still intended on turning an existing shed or outbuilding into a home study.

While 16 per cent have plans to install a new garden room to use at their leisure, whatever the weather, a further 14 per cent said they wanted to put up a conservatory – to bring the outside in.

Other external improvements on the list for the near future include giving the garden a complete revamp (28 per cent) and repainting the shed or fencing (25 per cent).

Mike Fairman, CEO at Checkatrade, which commissioned the research as part of its wider annual Home Pride Index report, said: “Whether your garden needs a little TLC or a complete makeover, investing in your outdoor spaces can really help elevate the appeal and value of a home and one you can be proud of too.

“When planning your garden revamp, make sure you use a reputable and checked professional to help bring those ideas to life.’’

The study also found homeowners spent £830 on their garden alone in the past year – an annual increase of £106.

On top of this, 14 per cent plan to get a hot tub in the near future and 18 per cent hope to build a shed.

Other external improvements on homeowner’s to-do lists include replacing fences (21 per cent), fixing the roof (17 per cent) and installing solar panels (17 per cent).

And over the next year, 13 per cent plan to make some sort of landscaping-related renovations to their property.

More than a third (37 per cent) of those want to do so in order to give their home a refresh and 30 per cent hope to add value.

But 37 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, admitted they’d rather invest in a professionally trained tradesperson than attempt to carry out DIY jobs themselves.

Another change to the outdoors in 2023 for 22 per cent will be installing electric vehicle charging.