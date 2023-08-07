Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selling Sunset meets The Apprentice in the BBC’s latest reality TV offering, Crazy Rich Agents, which premiered on Sunday 6 August at 9pm.

The show, set in London, follows five real-estate brokers as they’re pitted against each other for the chance to move to New York and work at the headquarters of Nest Seekers – a luxury brokerage firm in the city.

The new recruits must hustle for their chance to earn hefty commissions and conquer some of the world’s biggest markets; the top-selling broker at Nest Seekers reportedly took home £5m last year.

Any real-estate reality series is only as impressive as its most luxurious listings, and here Crazy Rich Agents certainly doesn’t disappoint.

The Knightsbridge home of a former ambassador, a divine 16th century villa in Dorset, a refurbished castle in Durham, and a sprawling mansion in Northwood that will set its new occupant back by a cool £15m – these multi-million pound homes are both historically significant and stunningly opulent.

Here’s are five of the most expensive properties on Crazy Rich Agents:

Amberwood House

The crowning jewel of Crazy Rich Agents, South Kensington’s Amberwood House was formerly owned by prima ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn and her husband, the former Panamanian ambassador to the UK, Roberto Emilio Arias.

Visitors to the five-bedroom house, when it was owned by Fonteyn and Arias, included Princess Margaret, John F Kennedy, Yves Saint Laurent, Michael Somes, Peter Sellers, Sir Frederick Ashton and Judy Tatham.

The newly refurbished mansion features a double-height entrance hall, complete with a grand chandelier, a club room with a cinema, a cocktail bar, a 12-metre swimming pool, waterfalls, and four VIP bedroom suites.

The former Panamanian embassy also houses a hair salon, spa, and treatment rooms.

Price: £85m

Culross House

A three-story, double-fronted brick home in Mayfair, Culross House was built in 1929 and was once the coach house for the head groom of the earls of Essex.

Today, it is one of the most expensive properties in London.

The indoor pool room is finished with Kenya Black Marble (Nest Seekers International )

It boasts a two-tiered garden, an indoor pool room finished with Kenya Black Marble, a walk-in wine cellar with temperature-controlled champagne and wine fridges, and a family room with a large skylight.

(BBC/Plum Pictures ltd)

The home has not one, but two master bedrooms that are elegantly dressed with Hermes cushions and luxurious silk carpets.

Price: £30m

Linksway

Voted “The Best House in the UK” in 2016, this home in Northwood, Greater London is built over 13,297sq ft and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

This property in Northwood is the perfect example of indoor/outdoor living. (BBC/Plum Pictures ltd)

Some of its most unique features include an outdoor undercover bar, an equally impressive indoor bar, floating staircases, floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer stunning views of the grounds, a very zen-sounding private Japanese water garden, a snooker room, and a tennis lawn.

Price: £15m

The Villa Blue Coast, Monaco

A 12-minute drive from the Monte Carlo casino in Monaco, this pristine, seven-bedroom villa is drenched in sunlight and designed to be the holiday home of everyone’s dreams.

It comes with a private terrace, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a heated infinity pool, a spa with a jacuzzi, hammam bath, and a massage area, and a temperature-regulated wine cellar.

Price: £12.9m

St John’s Wood

This home in St John’s Wood, in one of London’s most prestigious postcodes, has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, a dining area and a family room.

But that’s just the beginning.

The 7,257sq ft property is spread over four floors and houses a conservatory, a cinema room, a private sauna, an inviting indoor swimming pool, and a private garden that looks perfect for summer soirees and Sunday brunches.

This property in one of London’s most prestigious pincodes has everything from a cinema room to this serene, indoor swimming pool. (Nest Seekers International)

The decadent master bedroom comes fitted with a walk-in wardrobe, and the ensuite has a walk-in shower as well as his-and-her vanities.

Price: £11.5m

Crazy Rich Agents is now available to watch on BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK.