Hooters has said it will allow employees to “choose” which uniform they wish to wear after female staff members criticised the restaurant chain’s new shorts and compared them to “underwear”.

The restaurant, which is infamous for the tight-fitting uniforms required for female employees known as “Hooters Girls,” unveiled its new shorts this month, according to videos shared to TikTok.

Since rolling out the shorter shorts, Hooters employees have spoken out against the updated uniform, with female members of staff taking to TikTok to share their concerns over the length of the new shorts, while others have threatened to quit.

In one viral TikTok video viewed more than 13.5m times, a woman who goes by the username @sick.abt.it held up the new shorts and compared them to the old Hooters uniform, before writing in the caption: “Love my job but don’t love wearing undies to work.”

Another TikTok user said: “Soooo Hooters got new panties. I mean shorts.”

The garment, which many claimed could not be considered “shorts,” also prompted concerns from viewers regarding possible safety risks and health code violations.

On Saturday, Hooters of America addressed the backlash and announced its adjusted uniform policy in a statement to Insider, with a spokesperson revealing that Hooters Girls will be able to determine based on their “body style and personal image” which style of shorts they wish to wear.

“As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones,” the spokesperson said. “They can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image.”

In the statement, the spokesperson also acknowledged that the shorts were “the result of a collaboration with Hooters Girls and have been worn for months in several Texas markets with overwhelmingly positive feedback”.

The spokesperson added that the company appreciates the feedback, “both positive and negative,” that it has received “regarding a more accommodating and inclusive image policy on tattoos, jewellery, nails, hairstyles as well as new uniform options - to include new top styles, shorts, and the addition of socks”.

According to a posting on job-applications.com, the “famous Hooters uniform” includes a white tank top, short orange shorts, pantyhose, sneakers, white socks, and makeup, while the company also notes that piercings apart from earrings are not allowed and tattoos must be covered.

The updated uniform policy comes after @sick.abt.it claimed in a follow-up video posted this week that, following her viral video, she had been contacted by the CEO of Hooters, who had allegedly told her that employees would be able to continue wearing their previous uniform.

In the statement, the Hooters spokesperson said the company planned to continue working with Hooters Girls on “future clothing items and accessories,” adding that Hooters works “continuously with our Hooters Girls to refresh and update the image of our brand ambassadors and to empower them to feel their best while at work”.

