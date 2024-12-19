The improvements to start to add value to your home in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New year, new you… or for purposes here, new scheme.

As we head into 2025, many of us start thinking about resolutions to improve our lives and surroundings. “Creating a home that better reflects our needs and aspirations is important,” says Alysha Alli, interior design lead at Redrow.

“Whether it’s decluttering, renovating, or simply refreshing your space, the new year provides a perfect opportunity to tackle those home improvement projects you’ve been putting off.”

Here, experts share their top upgrades to get on board with…

Follow your heart

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“When it comes to home improvements, the most important thing is to stay true to your personal style,” advises Alli.

“If you’re planning to stay in your home long-term, focus on creating spaces that make you feel happy and comfortable. After all, trends may come and go, but a home that feels truly like your own is priceless.”

So don’t worry about chasing the latest trends constantly, says Alli. “Invest in what truly brings you joy, and your home will always be a place of comfort and happiness.”

Revamp your kitchen to its full potential

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“The kitchen is one of the most valuable spaces to invest in when improving your home,” highlights Alli. “Beyond replacing cabinets or countertops, focus on layout and functionality to create a space that feels open, efficient, and family friendly.”

She says an open-plan layout maximises impact and still creates a very functional kitchen triangle. “Beyond a full remodel, smaller updates like upgrading appliances or improving lighting can make a big difference.

“A well-designed kitchen is a top priority for buyers and a smart way to enhance your home’s appeal.”

Small extension, big value

Rachael Munby, chief marketing officer at Anglian Home Improvements says: “Adding value to your home isn’t just about boosting the price tag – it’s about creating a space you love and others will too, if you ever decide to sell.”

Building a porch on the front of your home, for example, is a popular way to heighten your home security, give you extra storage for coats and shoes, and also increase the value of your home, says Munby.

Cue the conservatory

“If you can afford to make a slightly bigger investment, adding a conservatory or orangery to your home could significantly increase the value of your property while providing you with some much-needed extra space to use.”

It’s thought home improvements which increase floor space could potentially add anywhere between 5% and 25% value to a property, notes Munby, depending on the increase in size or square footage.

open image in gallery (Anglian Home Improvements/PA)

But it’s important to remember there are various factors which may impact how much value a conservatory or orangery will add, she warns. “The quality of the building, structure and how well it fits with the existing aesthetic of your home, should all be considered.”

Declutter and optimise

One of the easiest – and cost-free – ways to improve your home is by decluttering, underlines Ali. “High-traffic areas, like hallways and living rooms, can quickly become overwhelmed with everyday items.”

She says to clear out excess furniture and organise with smart storage solutions. Utilise nooks and underused areas such as corners and cupboards.

open image in gallery (Redrow/PA)

In living areas, stylish storage baskets or labelled boxes can help organise clutter while adding to the room’s décor, notes Alli.

“By rethinking your storage strategies and being intentional about decluttering, you can make any room feel more spacious and welcoming.”

Boost your home’s kerb appeal

The exterior of your home is just as important as the interior when it comes to adding value…

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“A tidy-garden, well-maintained windows, and a roof in good condition are the top things prospective buyers notice, says Alli.

“Consider painting fences, touching up exterior walls, or adding outdoor lighting to create a welcoming atmosphere from the moment someone steps onto your property.

“Remember, a little maintenance goes a long way when it comes to making a lasting first impression.”

Bathroom updates for big impact

As Alli points out, the bathroom is one of the most frequently used spaces in your home, and small things can make a big difference. “Both in terms of functionality and value.

“Rather than spending on a full remodel, consider minor updates that can help you achieve a refreshed and modern look for just a few hundred pounds.”

open image in gallery Nkuku

Simple changes like replacing outdated faucets, showerheads and mirrors can instantly elevate the space, giving it a clean and contemporary feel, suggests Alli.

“Replacing shower curtains with sleek glass doors, updating towel racks and shelves, or even regrouting tiles can make your bathroom feel new without a major investment.

“A key detail that appeals to buyers is seeing a bathroom that doesn’t need replacing, which makes these small updates even more worthwhile.”

Transform your garage into a living space

For many of us, the garage is often more of a storage room than a space for vehicles, highlights Alli. “If you rarely use your garage for parking, consider transforming it into a functional room – whether that’s an extra bedroom, a home office, or even an additional living area.

“A garage conversion is a fantastic way to add value to your home.” She continues. “If you’re feeling ambitious, consider building above the garage for even more usable space… speak to a builder or architect to explore possibilities.”